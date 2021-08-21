Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth share their RV renovation journey

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have a new project. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have a new project they are working on.

When she returned after a month-long social media hiatus, she teased something big was happening in their lives.

While several followers wondered if she was expecting again, that wasn’t the case. The big news was about the RV the couple purchased and are completely renovating.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares the process

Between her Instagram page and her stories, Joy-Anna Duggar has done a lot of updating for her followers. The couple is gutting the inside of the RV and restoring it to be functional for them to use.

They tore up all of the floorings, took out the cabinets and dinette, and are now working on painting the inside. Joy-Anna shared a family photo of herself alongside Austin and Gideon as they looked into a mirror. She also shared a second photo of all of the cabinets laid out as they are painting them.

She has also shared photos of what some of the insides look like. Joy-Anna wants to get the RV on the road and make some family trips with the kids. She and her family traveled similarly, and she revealed that some of her best memories are from doing things like that.

The couple purchased the RV a few months ago, and now, they are getting the process of renovation underway. They have made a lot of progress with it so far, especially after seeing some of the photos of the inside of it.

What’s next for Joy-Anna Duggar?

Without Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have less pressure to be visible. There had been some speculation she didn’t want to continue filming, but they did participate all the way through the end of the series.

Austin has a good job that isn’t tied to Jim Bob Duggar, so their family isn’t scrambling to figure out income. With that being said, they are both incredibly good at remodeling and rebuilding, so a fixer-upper series on YouTube would be a good idea for them.

Joy-Anna and Austin have remodeled their home, and the finished product was incredible. Even the progress on the RV is impressive, and they have only been working on it for a few weeks.

They appear to be happy and have managed to stay out of the drama currently plaguing the family. The social media break was something Joy-Anna Duggar needed to reset, and it looks like she is back and better than ever now.