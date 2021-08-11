Joy-Anna Duggar returns to social media after a month-long hiatus, teases new project

Joy-Anna Duggar is back on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar returned to social media after a month away.

During her time away, speculation ran wild that she was hiding a pregnancy, though that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, took time to refocus and spend quality time together with their two children.

Where was Joy-Anna Duggar?

When she returned to Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she had been refocusing and spending time outdoors.

She captioned her post, “Hello friends! We’re back!👋🏼 It’s been a refreshing past month.😌 Taking time to refocus, reprioritize and spending some quality time together is so important! We have been outdoors, soaking up the sun, exercising, annnddd we’ve been working on a fun project that I’ll catch y’all up on later! Thank you for all of you that have messaged to check up on us!🧡”

In the photos Joy-Anna shared, there were plenty of fun family moments. Gideon and Evelyn appeared to enjoy themselves doing activities and hanging out with their parents.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What is Joy-Anna Duggar teasing?

While she has yet to confirm what she and Austin Forsyth have been working on, there are a few options.

With the cancellation of Counting On, how the Duggar siblings will bring in income is on everyone’s minds. Could this be something to increase their cash flow? Austin does work, so they aren’t exactly in the poor house.

It could be more content coming on her YouTube channel. That is something Jessa Duggar has been utilizing. A podcast is also another possibility, though with Austin’s work schedule, committing to anything like that could prove to be difficult.

The couple has remained pretty quiet since Counting On was canceled, and even before that. It took them several days to issue a statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest when a few of the other siblings did it immediately following the news.

Followers will be waiting to find out what Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have in store for them. The possibilities are endless, and the fact she was vague about it is even more intriguing.

Even though Counting On will no longer chronicle the lives of the Duggar siblings, many of them have moved to social media to keep their fans and critics apprised of what is happening in their lives. Joy-Anna and Austin may not post as frequently as some, but they have dropped new photos and shared what’s been happening in their lives.