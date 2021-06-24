Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar give Anna Duggar a shout out for her birthday

Michelle and Jim Bob made sure to post for Anna Duggar’s birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar have been protective of Anna Duggar for years. She was their first daughter-in-law, and when she remained by Josh Duggar’s side amid his back-to-back scandals, they remained supportive of her.

Anna and Josh lived in a building on the Duggar property, not in the compound with the rest of the Duggar siblings. They remained there for years, welcoming two more babies over the last six years with another on the way and due in a few months.

The Duggar wife is celebrating her 32nd birthday while raising her six kids on her own as Josh remains in the care of Lacount and Maria Reber. They are likely together for the special occasion as the judge allowed unlimited time for him with his wife and kids, as long as they remain at the Reber home.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar post about Anna Duggar

As they have recently, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took to their Instagram to wish Anna Duggar birthday blessings. They made sure to include that they love her.

Since Josh Duggar’s arrest, they have moved all of their posts for birthdays to their stories. In fact, the only thing they have shared on their actual page was the Father’s Day video earlier this week.

Anna Duggar has not returned to social media since Josh’s arrest in April. The last photo on her page is of the nine Duggar girl cousins in a row. She didn’t even post for Michael and Marcus’ birthdays, which is incredibly unlike her.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

What is next for Anna and Josh Duggar?

Right now, Anna Duggar is remaining by Josh Duggar’s side. She was with him when he turned himself in, and it’s rumored that she believes he is innocent.

The trial was set for July 6, 2021, but it looks like it will be postponed. There is a debate about how long, though. The defense asked for it to be put off until February 2022, and the prosecution is offering a three-month delay. No ruling has been made on the motions yet.

As for when Anna is due with her seventh child, that remains unknown. Speculation she was pregnant was rampant earlier this year, and the couple finally announced it just days before Josh turned himself in. It’s another little girl for the couple, but when she’ll make her arrival remains a mystery.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.