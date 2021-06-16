Anna Duggar remains quiet on social media, misses Michael’s birthday while Jim Bob and Michelle celebrate

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sent birthday wishes for Michael Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Michael Duggar celebrated his 10th birthday, and only Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar acknowledged his big day on social media.

He is the second child of Anna and Josh Duggar. Born on June 15, 2011, Michael was the couple’s rainbow baby as they had experienced a miscarriage before conceiving him.

Anna did not post about Michael’s birthday. That isn’t shocking, though. She neglected to post about Marcus’ birthday earlier this month. In fact, the former reality star hasn’t been on social media since April 24.

Why isn’t Anna Duggar on social media?

The social media break began when Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. Anna Duggar last posted a photo with all of the Duggar granddaughters born in a row, beginning with Felicity Vuolo and ending with Brooklyn Praise Duggar.

Before the arrest happened, she would post for birthdays and special occasions, often sharing a glimpse into their lives since leaving the reality TV world in 2015. The most recent special post was announcing that she and Josh were expecting their seventh child, another little girl.

Currently, Anna and her children are allowed to see Josh without limit as he awaits his trial. He currently resides with third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber. There have been some safety concerns for the family he is staying with, but he is still there.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar post about Michael’s birthday

On their Instagram story, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a birthday post for Michael Duggar. It was a photo of him with a platter that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” on it.

The photo was presumably taken at Top Golf or another similar place. The Duggars have visited places like that before, and they were likely celebrating with Anna and her kids since Josh isn’t allowed to be anywhere near minors that aren’t his children. He is on home confinement and can only leave for scheduled appointments or to meet with his counsel.

This birthday message was more in-depth than the one they shared for Jill Duggar or Marcus Duggar. The reality TV couple has moved their wishes to their Instagram story and has avoided posting anything on their Instagram page since days before Josh Duggar was arrested in April. It is likely because they want to avoid comments about him.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.