Jill Duggar celebrates her 30th birthday, Jim Bob and Michelle send message

Jill Duggar and her relationship with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is complicated at best.

There has been a lot of information pushed out about what happened between them, but both have revealed that reconciliation is the goal.

She celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday. A huge milestone for the former reality TV star, Jill shared some of the wishes she received in her Instagram stories.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wished their daughter a happy birthday

Despite the strained relationship, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar did post to their Instagram stories wishing Jill Duggar a happy birthday.

They used a photo of her and Derick Dillard, one that came from a family photoshoot she shared with followers a while back. Along with that, they also used a photo of Jill when she was a little girl.

The fact that it was on their stories was a bit odd. Typically they dedicate a whole post to something like that, but with the Josh Duggar arrest and indictment, they likely wanted to avoid comments about that.

Their last picture on their page was from April 21, when they wished Jason Duggar a happy birthday. That was just days before Josh was arrested and retained in the Washington County Detention Center.

Will Jill Duggar and her parents be able to repair their fractured relationship?

Last fall, when Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar addressed the rift, they mentioned they want to reconcile with their daughter and her family. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have hinted at a similar stance, but as of now, things are still broken.

Aside from Jedidiah Duggar’s marriage to Katelyn Nakatsu in April, it is unclear when Jill last saw her parents. She has been photographed with her sisters, but it is also known that she and Derick need permission to be at the big house.

Currently, Jill Duggar remains close to Amy Duggar King. She spent some time with her cousin on her birthday shopping and eating snow cones. They have a unique relationship, and when Jill walked away from Counting On and put herself and her family first, Amy was there to help her find her footing and give her support.

As the family continues to deal with the fallout from Josh Duggar’s arrest, Jill has been focusing on her life with Derick and their kids. He recently graduated from law school, and now, they have a whole new adventure awaiting.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.