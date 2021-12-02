Amy Duggar King shares post about speaking the truth, tags Jill Duggar and the Holt family

Amy Duggar King is sending support as Josh Duggar’s trial begins. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King may not be attending Josh Duggar’s trial, but she sure keeps up with what’s happening.

The Duggar cousin has been pretty clear about where she stands after Josh’s arrest earlier this year, and she has been speaking out about things here and there.

She recently revealed she and her mother, Deanna Duggar, had no idea what happened with Josh and his sisters. Amy went into detail about what they believed about where Josh went when he was “punished” after inappropriately touching his sisters and a family friend.

Now, she is sending a message to Jill Duggar and Bobye Holt, who both are set to take the stand in Josh Duggar’s trial.

Amy Duggar King shares quote about speaking the truth

On her Instagram story, Amy Duggar King shared a quote that says, “Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes.”

Amy made sure to tag Jill Duggar and the Holy family in the post.

Pic credit: @amyrachelleking/Instagram

Jill is on the list of witnesses who will possibly testify in the trial. It’s unclear which side wanted to call her, though speculation is it is the prosecution as she was one of Josh’s victims when he was a teenager.

Bobye Holt testified on Monday about Josh and his confession regarding molesting his sisters and a family friend. She and her husband, Jim Holt, have been long-time friends of the Duggars. Her testimony may turn out to be critical for the prosecution.

Josh Duggar trial update

As of now, it’s expected that Josh Duggar’s trial will last five to six days. Yesterday was the first day of trial, as Monday was pre-trial testimony and Tuesday was jury selection.

Judge Brooks sat the jury on Tuesday night, but before they were chosen, Juror 7 was dismissed because his daughter is married to a Duggar son.

Aside from Anna Duggar showing up to court every day for the trial, only two Duggar family members have been spotted in the courtroom. Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth were there for the first day of testimony.

Amy Duggar King said she wouldn’t attend the trial, but she has been keeping up with what’s been happening. She has been a critic of the Duggars since walking away from reality TV. As the trial plays out and a verdict is reached, it will be interesting to see what Amy will say about it all.