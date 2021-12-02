Josh Duggar trial: Which family members were in court?

Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth were in court for day one of Josh Duggar’s trial. Pic credit: TLC

Testimony for Josh Duggar’s trial began today.

Anna Duggar has been in court with her husband all week, including the pre-trial and jury selection days. The jury was seated on Tuesday, with testimony and the official start of the trial beginning Wednesday morning.

As everything got underway, a few members of the Duggar family attended the hearing, sitting in the family section.

Which Duggar family members attended Josh Duggar’s trial?

Two family members attended the trial aside from Anna Duggar, supporting her husband, Josh Duggar.

According to The Sun, Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth were in court today. The publication also provided photos of the two men as they were headed to the courthouse.

Interestingly enough, Derick is said to have sat with Anna during the testimony. They appeared friendly, which is shocking given the couple’s stance based on their statement following Josh’s arrest. However, it is worth noting that when Jill did her confessionals for Jill & Jessa: Counting On, she was very empathetic about Anna and her feelings when talking about the Ashley Madison scandal.

Austin reportedly sat away from Derick and Anna. This is interesting because Joy-Anna Duggar appears to be still close with her parents, and support for Anna should be a priority within the family. However, she and Austin might have stronger feelings about Josh and his alleged crimes, leaving them on the outs with the family.

What’s next for Josh Duggar?

The next several days will tell what the future holds for Josh Duggar. He is facing up to 40 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine if convicted on both counts. Each charge has a 20-year sentence and up to a $250,000 fine.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar is on the testifying witness list, but it is unclear if she will take the stand. Derick Dillard may have been in court to scope things out to prepare his wife regarding what to expect. It also has not been revealed if Jill is being called as a witness for the prosecution or the defense.

As the next few days play out, more testimony is expected, some of it very graphic. A lot will happen, and it will be interesting to see if any more of the family members (aside from Jill and Jedidiah Duggar, who are marked as witnesses) attend the proceedings in the coming days.