Anna Duggar remains by Josh Duggar’s side as he stands trial

Anna Duggar remains by her husband’s side. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar is standing by her husband, Josh Duggar, as he stands trial on child pornography charges.

The two were captured strolling hand-in-hand into the court building, along with Josh’s attorneys.

She will likely be present as all of the details are read, allowing the jurors to hear, including testimony from potential witnesses.

Anna Duggar holds Josh Duggar’s hand as they enter court building

It’s time for Josh Duggar to face trial after being arrested earlier this year on two counts of child pornography charges.

When he turned himself into Washington County back in April, Anna Duggar was reportedly by his side. She hasn’t spoken out since then, abandoning social media for months until it was time to announce the birth of her seventh child, Madyson Duggar.

A local news station was able to get footage from Josh and Anna walking into the court building earlier this week as they prepared for the beginning of the trial.

Monday was pretrial hearings, including testimony from potential witnesses and discussing motions. Tuesday was when the jury was seated, and it was revealed that Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar could potentially be called to testify at the trial.

#UPDATE Judge Brooks did not make a decision in todays evidentiary hearing in the Josh #Duggar child porn case. He needs more briefing from the attorneys. Jim Bob Duggar and Bobye Holt testified today on the allegations that Josh touched 4 minors in the early 2000’s. #NWANews pic.twitter.com/3bbhEt4owA Get our Duggar newsletter! November 29, 2021

Anna Duggar will hear all of testimony

As Anna Duggar sits in the courtroom, she will experience all of the evidence the prosecution has put together against her husband, Josh Duggar.

She has remained by his side through all of this and has been a frequent visitor for her husband as he stayed at the Reber house. Josh was released into the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber in May, under heavy stipulations for his bond. He was only allowed adults and his minor children. No other minors were allowed around him as he awaited trial.

In 2015, Anna took part in Jill & Jessa: Counting On, detailing her relationship with Josh and the hit their marriage took when his Ashley Madison scandal broke. She made some interesting comments about his molestation scandal and even confirmed she and her parents knew about it before she agreed to marry him.

Standing by her man appears to be the stance Anna Duggar is taking as her husband stands trial. Josh Duggar is facing up to 40 years in prison (20 years per count), and up to a $500,000 fine ($250,000 per count) if convicted on the two counts he is charged with.