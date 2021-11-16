Anna Duggar shares photo of new daughter, limits comments to avoid backlash

Anna Duggar revealed she welcomed her seventh child. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar finally confirmed that baby number seven was born.

She and Josh Duggar announced their seventh pregnancy just days before his April arrest. They revealed that it would be another girl with the announcement doubling as a gender reveal.

Speculation has been rife for weeks about Anna welcoming her baby, and it looks like all of the buzz was true.

What did Josh and Anna Duggar name their baby girl?

The couple stuck with the “M” names, as predicted. Anna Duggar announced that her new baby girl is named Madyson Lily Duggar. She didn’t elaborate on the meaning, but there is always something special about the names she and Josh Duggar choose.

On Instagram, the post was simply written, “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar! 💝”

There are several thousand likes, but the comment section is limited. Anna Duggar set it so that only people she follows can comment on the photo. That was done to avoid any of the negativity surrounding Josh Duggar and his upcoming trial.

This is also the first time Anna has posted to social media since his arrest.

Details about Madyson Lily Duggar

Anna Duggar’s initial post about Madyson didn’t include any details about when she was born or her stats.

Instead, the former reality TV star took to her Instagram story to give followers the information.

Madyson Lily Duggar was born on October 23, at 2:39 in the morning. She weighed in at seven pounds and nine ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Pic credit: @annaduggar/Instagram

Her initial due date was not revealed to the public, so it is unclear if Madyson was born on time, early, or even late. When Anna and Josh announced the baby, all that was said was fall 2021.

A few weeks ago, Anna appeared with Josh following a court hearing and looked like she was close to being due. Since then, various theories had floated around about when she gave birth or if she had already.

It is unclear where Anna gave birth or if Josh was able to attend the event. He is currently residing in the care of Maria and Lacount Reber. Josh has lived with them since May and will remain at their home until the trial is over at the very least.

Counting On followers have been waiting for Anna Duggar to confirm she welcomed her seventh child, and now, all of the details have been made public.