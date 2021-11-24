Amy Duggar King says division in Duggar family was ‘a long time coming’

Amy Duggar King is spilling the tea about Josh Duggar and the molestation scandal. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Duggar King is spilling some Duggar tea.

As the trial for Josh Duggar’s child pornography charges draws near, there appears to be some division among the Duggar family.

News about what Josh did broke in 2015, and from there, the information continued to circulate. He was a minor at the time, as were his sisters. When the police report was made public, it had been a decade since the incident occurred. It prompted the beginning of Counting On, and Jill and Jessa Duggar headlined the media coverage.

This has been an ongoing endeavor since his arrest last April, and with Counting On canceled, Amy has decided to speak out and tell her truth.

Amy Duggar King addresses Duggar family division

On Twitter, Amy Duggar King spoke out about what she knew about Josh Duggar and the molestation scandal involving touching several of his sisters and a family friend.

Now, Amy reveals what she and her mom, Deanna Duggar, knew and how they found out.

First, Amy wanted to make sure that everyone knew she was unaware of what happened, which is why she didn’t do anything about it.

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

She went on to explain that she believed a “certain individual” was just going something good. Amy was not in the loop about what happened with Josh Duggar and the rest of her cousins.

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

Amy Duggar King then wrapped things up, tweeting, “My mom was lied to as well, and was never told the truth over and over again. The division taking place that you currently see was a long time coming, it was not an abrupt decision.”

Pic credit: @amyduggar/Twitter

Is the Duggar family divided?

There hasn’t been a lot of social media movement from the Duggar family as a whole since Josh Duggar’s April arrest.

The main Duggar account has been posting on occasion but pulled back when Josh was in custody. Several married Duggar siblings have stopped sharing a lot, including Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spoke out about the rift between them and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Their relationship has not been repaired, and with the recent developments with Josh, it is unclear if it ever will. She and Amy Duggar King have grown incredibly close. Amy helped her when she chose to distance herself, and according to Amy’s tweet, it looks like division among the family members was a long time coming.

As for Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, there is speculation they may have split. They scrubbed their Instagram account twice in the last month, and most recently, it looks like almost all traces of Lauren were removed.

Josh Duggar’s trial is set to begin next week, and with that, expect more updates and shade from cousin Amy.