Josh Duggar pre-trial hearing claims Jim Bob Duggar is ‘impossible to reach’ regarding a subpoena

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar continue to stand behind Josh Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar is gearing up to stand trial on two counts of child pornography charges, and the prosecution and defense are trying to get their ducks in a row ahead of the proceedings.

A pre-trial hearing was held on Thursday, November 19, which was done to tie up loose ends.

The prosecution has been building this case against Josh Duggar since November 2019, when the car lot he was working at got raided by Homeland Security.

Jim Bob Duggar ‘impossible to reach’

As the prosecution and defense were hashing things out in front of Judge Timothy L. Brooks, it was claimed that one witness who needed to be subpoenaed was not reachable.

William G. Clayman spoke for the prosecution while Justin Gelfand, the high-profile attorney specializing in cases like this, who the Duggars hired, spoke for the defense.

According to KNWA Fox 24, up for discussion was the entering of Josh Duggar’s 2015 molestation scandal, where he was accused of touching several of his sisters and a family friend. Clayman wants the incident admitted into evidence, while Gelfand doesn’t believe it should be.

That’s when Clayman said in the hearing that Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s dad, has been “impossible to reach” regarding a subpoena that needs to be served. The other witness is already under subpoena, though it was not revealed who that was.

Josh Duggar faces up to 40 years in prison

Jury selection for Josh Duggar’s trial is set to begin on November 30. Initially, he was set to stand trial in July, but that was pushed back after the defense asked for a court date in 2022. It was denied, and the date was set for the end of November.

If convicted on both counts, he could face up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and up to a $250,000 fine.

Ahead of the jury selection beginning, Judge Brooks wants to hear from the witnesses in an evidentiary hearing on November 29. Assuming Jim Bob Duggar gets the subpoena, he will be present along with the other person discussed in conjunction with the molestation evidence.

Currently, Josh Duggar is living with Maria and Lacount Reber, his third-party guardians. Since May, he has been at their home and will reside with them through trial and sentencing if convicted.

His wife, Anna Duggar, has remained by his side since his arrest. The couple welcomed their seventh child, Madyson Lily Duggar, last month. A photo announcing the birth was recently shared with the public.