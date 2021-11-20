Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson scrub Instagram leaving only a handful of posts — Did they split?

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson cleaned up their Instagram for the second time this month. Pic credit: TLC

Earlier this month, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson cleaned up their Instagram page.

They took down all of the photos they posted of their two-year-old daughter, Bella Milagro Duggar.

While they never made a statement about why Counting On fans speculated it might be due to Josh Duggar’s upcoming trial.

Now, it looks like they chopped their account down even more, leaving just six posts up for their over 776,000 followers.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson scrub Instagram account

The Counting On couple removed all traces of their daughter, Bella, earlier this month. They left everything else up, which wasn’t overly suspicious, as having their little girl on the social media platform may have made them uncomfortable, especially since Counting On was canceled.

Pic credit: @siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

The photo above is what the account looked like before the recent scrub. Since then, Josiah and Lauren have removed 63 posts and lost 1,000 followers.

Pic credit: @siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

Not only are all traces of Bella gone, but almost all traces of Lauren Swanson are gone as well. The first photo of her and Josiah Duggar is on the page, but the other couple and married photos have been removed.

Did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson split up?

There are rumblings that Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson may have split up. Before the initial Instagram scrub, the couple hadn’t posted for nearly a year.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Another big factor is that Josiah and Lauren didn’t appear in some of the final Counting On episodes as heavily as they were featured in others.

Lauren’s dad is rumored to be one of the witnesses called to testify in Josh Duggar’s upcoming child pornography trial. Being roped into a scandal like that may have put pressure on the family. Given the nature of the accusations, it isn’t surprising that the couple took down photos of Bella, but it still doesn’t explain the second scrub.

Several things could be behind Josiah and Lauren cleaning up their social media page. It isn’t unheard of to want privacy, and Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped sharing photos of their daughters’ faces. Counting On is over, so going back to a more quiet life may be what the couple had planned.

Whether Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson split up remains unclear, but based on the removal of the photos, it looks like that is a real possibility.