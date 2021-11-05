Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar delete all traces of Bella Milagro from Instagram

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar took down all the photos of Bella. Pic credit: TLC

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have taken down all of the photos of Bella Milagro Duggar.

This is a new development for the couple. They aren’t terribly active on social media, but when they have shared photos, Bella was usually in them.

Before all of the photos were removed, the last time Josiah and Lauren posted on Instagram was on Bella’s first birthday. That was last November.

The couple had pulled back from posting on social media, and even with appearing on Counting On during the last season.

Why did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson remove Bella’s photos?

At this point, the reasoning behind the removal of the photos on Instagram is unclear.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson didn’t make a big announcement. They just took down all of the photos they shared of Bella Milagro Duggar.

The photos they have been tagged in of her (most of which were photos they shared that fan accounts reshared) remain attached to their account.

Pic credit: @siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

They left up photos they took of themselves, and even ones where Lauren was visibly pregnant with Bella.

There have been some rumblings that Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson chose to take down the photos to keep their daughter out of the public eye. With Counting On no longer in production, they have the chance to give her a life away from everything.

Another possibility is because of everything that is happening with Josiah’s oldest brother, Josh Duggar. He was arrested on child pornography charges and is due to stand trial at the end of the month.

Family members still have photos of Bella on their pages, including Anna Duggar. In fact, she is in the last photo Anna shared to Instagram before Josh was arrested back in April.

Bella Duggar is part of the 2018 Duggar baby boom

Bella Milagro Duggar is Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s rainbow baby. She was born in November 2019 and is part of the long line of Duggar granddaughters born in a row.

In just a few days, Bella will celebrate her second birthday. Considering that all of Bella’s photos have been removed from her parents’ Instagram, it is unlikely Counting On fans will get to see what the baby girl looks like on her special day.

Josiah and Lauren decided to keep Bella off social media, and that’s what they will continue to do.