Joy-Anna Duggar attends Josh Duggar’s trial, more family members show up to court

Joy-Anna Duggar attended Josh Duggar’s trial. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar’s trial was on again today, as day two of testimony occurred.

Anna Duggar was in court again for the fourth straight day. However, she didn’t sit alone as more Duggar family members showed up for the second day of trial.

Yesterday, Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth attended the trial. Derick sat with Anna while Austin remained in the back of the courtroom. Neither of their wives showed up for the first day of testimony.

More Duggar family memebers show up to Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial

Both Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth were back in court again today. While Jill Duggar wasn’t seen today, Joy-Anna Duggar attended with her husband.

According to The Sun, Joy-Anna looked distressed. She wore a black dress and booties, reminiscent of something one would wear to a funeral.

Justin Duggar was also present for day two of testimony in the Josh Duggar trial. He didn’t come alone, though. His wife, Claire Spivey, was by his side, and her mother, Hilary Spivey, and brother were also there.

It is unclear why some of the other Duggar family members have not attended the trial. There’s been no mention of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in attendance, except on Monday, when he testified in a pre-trial hearing.

Has Jill Duggar testified yet?

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar were both on the list as potential witnesses. As of the second day of the trial, neither has been called to the stand.

It’s unknown whether they were called for the prosecution or the defense, or a combination of both. Amy Duggar King shared a post and tagged Jill and the Holt family, urging them to speak the truth, even if their voice trembled. That led to speculation Jill may be a prosecution witness, as she is one of Josh Duggar’s molestation victims.

At this point, Josh Duggar’s trial is expected to last between five and six days. Tomorrow will be day three of testimony and the final day of the week before court is out for the weekend.

If convicted of both counts, Josh would face 40 years in prison and up to a $500,000 fine, as each count carries 20 years and up to a $250,000 fine.

Anna Duggar has been steady by Josh’s side, and with more testimony days ahead, more family members will likely begin to attend the trial.