Jill Duggar attends Josh Duggar’s trial for closing arguments, jury deliberation begins

Jill Duggar attended Josh Duggar’s trial as closing arguments were given, and the case went into jury deliberation.

This is the first time Jill has been spotted in the courtroom, but her husband, Derick Dillard, has attended every day of the trial so far.

Derick has been seen talking and sitting with Anna Duggar as testimony from both the prosecution and the defense were heard over the last several days.

Why was Jill Duggar in court today?

After missing all of the testimony from both sides, Jill Duggar showed up with her husband, Derick Dillard. The Sun caught the couple arriving earlier this morning and leaving the courthouse for the day after the jury revealed they intended to deliberate further, returning tomorrow morning.

Speculation is that since Jill was listed as a potential witness, she could not attend the trial. Once the prosecution and defense rested, she was freed from being called and attended Josh Duggar’s trial as the closing arguments were made.

The publication noted the former Counting On star looked uncomfortable in the courtroom, but Derick remained by her side. The two have been through a lot with her family. Josh’s arrest reopened interest in the 2015 scandals, and Jill was forced to reconcile everything all over again.

Ahead of attending the trial this morning, Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King both tweeted about “justice.” While Derick was in the courtroom, Amy has not attended the trial in any capacity. She has, however, been giving daily commentary and throwing made shade at her famous family and their friend, Laura DeMasie.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar has been working on herself, including a hair transformation that she recently shared. She has branched out with her style and overall look since distancing herself from her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

She has been focused on raising her sons, and the couple revealed at the beginning of October that they suffered a miscarriage. It was too early to know the gender, so Jill and Derick called the baby River Bliss.

As the jury deliberates and decides whether Josh Duggar is guilty of the crimes he is accused of, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are waiting to hear the verdict. She was one of the sisters he inappropriately touched, and this is the second time it’s had to be discussed in a public forum.