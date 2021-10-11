Jill Duggar reveals miscarriage, ‘We love & miss you River Bliss!’

Jill Duggar revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed their recent heartbreak.

The couple found out they were expecting their third child, and just a few days later, they began miscarrying their little one.

She revealed the news on their blog and Instagram, with a video accompanying their journey to confirm they were pregnant and telling Israel and Samuel they would be big brothers.

Jill Duggar reveals baby’s name

While the miscarriage happened too early to know the gender of their baby, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard decided to name their little one River Bliss Dillard.

She explained on her blog, saying, “One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature.”

Jill continued, “And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time.”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

On Instagram, she wrote, “We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. 😭”

Jill Duggar joins several of her sisters in miscarriage grief

Unfortunately, Jill Duggar joined the miscarriage grief club along with several of her sisters and sisters-in-law. The Duggar women have been public with their loss, some of them even filming about the events when Counting On was airing.

Michelle Duggar also suffered a miscarriage when she and Jim Bob Duggar were first married, which led to their staunch stance on not using birth control.

Anna Duggar and Lauren Swanson also suffered losses. As for the Duggar sisters, Jinger, Jessa, and Joy-Anna all lost a baby as well. Jinger was filming when it happened, and she talked about it on screen, even sharing some moments with her sisters and mother, who visited her in California following the loss.

This is a journey for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard that they will have to walk. It appears to be new news, as she has October 2021 listed for River Bliss Dillard. While she didn’t share too many details, she did reveal they found out just days before she began miscarrying.

It is tough news to share with followers, especially after being asked numerous times if they were expanding their family. Jill Duggar stepped up and shared her truth, and now, they grieve the loss of their third child.