Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson make rare social media appearance with Bella

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson showed up to spend some time with the Duggars for a “family fun” outing.

The couple was pictured in the family photo, and their little girl, Bella Milagro, was shown with her cousins, who were all born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Jordyn held her while Michelle Duggar held Gracie, Johannah Duggar held Addison, and Jennifer Duggar held Ivy Jane.

Seeing Josiah and Lauren on social media was a surprise as they hadn’t used their page since November 2020, when Bella celebrated her first birthday. On occasion, the couple has popped up in photos from family events, like Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding.

‘Family fun’ with the Duggars

As the Duggar family got together for some “family fun,” Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson joined in. Bella was with them, giving her some time to play with her cousins.

Seeing Josiah and Lauren was shocking for Duggar followers. They have spent almost a full year away from social media and living a more private life. It is unknown if they filmed more for Counting On following the Season 11 finale as the show was scrapped earlier this summer.

The couple posed, standing next to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on one side and John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett on the other side. They appeared to be happy as Lauren held Bella for the photo.

With a group of almost 30, the Duggars had a decent turnout for their event.

Bella Milagro is part of the Duggar baby boom

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar shared their lives with viewers for several seasons. Counting On fans watched as the two married, honeymooned, and went through a loss.

Following their loss, Lauren joined several of the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law in pregnancy. They all became members of the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Ivy Jane Seewald was the first baby born, with Bella, Addison, and Maryella born in November and Gracie finishing things off in early January 2020.

Keeping a low profile on social media hasn’t been discussed. Lauren and Josiah just fell off after sharing a first birthday post. There was no message about taking a break or anything similar.

It was speculated that the couple was trying to separate themselves from the Duggars, but now, it looks like they are just keeping things more private. Until they are ready to share more of their lives with followers, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar fans will have to keep an eye on the Duggar family page instead.