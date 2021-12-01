Jill Duggar hair transformation: Former Counting On star debuts blonde locks

Jill Duggar changed up her hair again. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar showed off her newly dyed hair, and she’s a blonde now.

Over the years, Jill hasn’t cut her hair or styled it too much. When she was younger, she would get perms with her mom and sisters, but that was the extent of things.

Earlier this month, Jill debuted her new haircut. She added layers and teased that another update was coming. Over the summer, there was a poll about hairstyles for her which included dreadlocks. Jill didn’t choose that style, but she definitely upgraded her look.

Jill Duggar shows off blonde locks

On social media, Jill Duggar teased her new hair color with a glimpse of it.

All of the new photos were shared on the Dillard Family blog.

This is the first time Jill Duggar dyed her hair ever, and it is a new look for her. It might take some time to get used to, but she is wearing the blonde well.

Jill Duggar may testify at Josh Duggar’s trial

The change in her hair comes as news that Jill Duggar is on the list of potential witnesses who may testify at Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial. This comes as a shock as she was not mentioned in the months leading up to the trial. Even recently, only Jim Bob Duggar was revealed to be a possible witness as the prosecution was having a hard time serving him a subpoena.

Whether Jill chose to update her look ahead of the trial or it just fell that way, she will walk in looking like a brand new woman.

It’s been a long hard road for the former reality TV star since she walked away from Counting On in 2017. Jill and Derick Dillard put space between them and the Duggars. At first, it wasn’t discussed publicly, but followers saw they were disconnected.

Changing up her hair is just one of the things Jill Duggar has control over. She was significantly affected by the 2015 molestation scandal where the police report was published regarding what Josh Duggar did to her and her sisters. Her early confessionals from Jill & Jessa: Counting On saw her shed quite a few tears over things.

The coming days will be tough for Jill Duggar, but having a new look and a lighter feel may be one of the most comforting things for the former reality TV star.