Jill Duggar debuts new hair, Counting On fans call her ‘beautiful’

Jill Duggar debuted her hair makeover on social media recently.

The former reality star did a poll over the summer about how she should change up her hair, which included options for dyeing it and even an option to choose dreadlocks for her.

Counting On fans were eager to see what she would choose, but they will have to wait a little bit longer.

Jill Duggar shows off her new hair

On Instagram, Jill Duggar showed off her before hair and the finished product.

She didn’t choose drastic measures this time, though. Jill opted for a few inches cut off and some layering to her still-long hair.

The post was captioned, “💇🏼‍♀️Got in for a fresh haircut yesterday with @michellegamboahair 🤗 Thanks girl! 💜 👱🏼‍♀️Y’all have been asking if I’m gonna change things up big like I talked about doing earlier this summer…Yes! Still planning on it and hoping to soon! 😋👩🏻‍🦰Do you have a consistent look or do you like to change it up?👧🏻Fun facts: I’ve always had kinda long hair. I love layers. I’ve chopped my hair once. Never colored it, but have had perms a few times back in the day when my mom and sisters gave them to each other. 😋”

Counting On fans call Jill Duggar ‘beautiful’

The comment section under Jill Duggar’s hair post filled up quickly. Counting On fans loved her transformation, even if it wasn’t as extreme as she had promised months ago.

One follower wrote, “You look sooooo BEAUTIFUL JILL!!! 😍😍😍”

Another chimed in, saying, “Beauty!! ♥️♥️”

And a third commented, “Beautiful love it 😍”

Even though Jill Duggar teased a much bigger makeover for her hair, Counting On fans were still pleased to see what she decided to do with her long locks.

It has been an intense couple of weeks for Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard. They revealed she suffered a miscarriage last month. Jill spoke about naming the baby River and shared that they had only known about the pregnancy for a short while. This would have been the third child for the couple, who have been married for seven years and have two little boys together already.

As she and her family move on into their new life away from filming and being super connected to her family, Jill Duggar appears to be doing well and enjoying the beauty of life around her.