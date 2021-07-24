Jill Duggar teases huge hair makeover — Will the reality star go with dreads?

Jill Duggar is thinking of giving herself a hair makeover. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar thinks it may be time to give herself another makeover.

She cut off several inches of her long hair a while back, which was a huge move for the Duggar daughter.

Now, she gave followers a chance to see what she was thinking of doing with her hair, and the choices are all way different from her straight, uncolored locks now.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What is Jill Duggar thinking of doing to her hair?

On Instagram, Jill Duggar mentioned she was considering doing something different to her hair. She has always worn it long and straight for most of her life, though there was a time when she and her sisters got perms with their mom, Michelle Duggar.

Jill Duggar’s current hair. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

She shared a series of photos that she is considering for her hair makeover, and all of them were vastly different than her current look. From red hair to dreads, the four choices were different than anything a Duggar daughter has ever worn before.

The choices Jill Duggar put out for her followers. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Dreads seem to be the choice she is leaning toward. Boho chic is something Jill is incredibly interested in, and her hippyish ways align with that as well. She even shared a photo of something she received as a suggestion.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Jill Duggar would do thin dreads or only a few. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Will Jill Duggar go through with a hair makeover?

When it comes to appearance, Jill Duggar is one of the most daring. Jinger Duggar rivals her as far as clothing goes, but when it comes to rebelling against other “Duggar rules,” Jill has her beat.

From her pierced nose to drinking alcohol, Jill has always been more progressive than her siblings. In fact, she even sent her firstborn son to public school.

Jill Duggar will likely go through with the hair makeover. She is daring and based on the photos she shared, dreads seem to be what she is leaning toward doing in her hair.

A timeline wasn’t given for when she would be making her decision, but hopefully, she will do a YouTube post with the process and explain why she chose what she did. It will be a big move for the former reality TV star and make her feel like a different person.