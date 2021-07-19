10 photos that show why Jill Duggar is the black sheep of the Duggar family

Jill Duggar is the black sheep of the Duggar family. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is easily the black sheep of the Duggar family.

She married Derick Dillard, who is more vocal than any of the other sons-in-law. That, coupled with her sense of right and wrong, has made her stick out like a sore thumb.

There is a massive rift between her and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and it has been going on for years. It was thrown out to the world at the end of 2019 by Derick, but Jill’s parents didn’t confirm it until fall 2020.

Living her life for herself has been what Jill Duggar has focused on recently. Spending time with her little ones and her husband has been her priority, while she also makes time to go shopping with her cousin, Amy Duggar King.

These are 10 photos that show Jill Duggar is the black sheep of the Duggar family and reflect her ability to make her own choices.

Israel Dillard registered for Kindergarten

When Jill Duggar shared that Israel Dillard was registered for Kindergarten in February 2020, followers were stunned.

All of his older cousins were homeschooled by Anna Duggar, and it was assumed that Jill would follow in the footsteps of what the Duggar family was used to doing. After all, she and all of her siblings were homeschooled by Michelle.

That was not the case. Israel is attending the same school that his papa, Derick Dillard, attended as a little boy.

Jill Duggar cut her hair in December 2019

Having long hair is important within the Duggar family. It is part of the girls’ signature look, so when Jill Duggar cut it off, it was shocking to followers.

She shared her new look on Instagram and revealed that she had cut off over 12 inches. Jill mentioned donating her hair at that point, and because she never used color or did anything crazy, it was all-natural and able to be put to use by someone who would need it.

Jill Duggar shows off her nose ring

While showing off Ivy Jane Seewald shortly after she was born, Jill Duggar was wearing a nose ring. This was a huge deal, especially for one of the Duggar women.

Having a piercing is considered taboo in the Duggar world. She wasn’t afraid to show it off, and apparently, Derick Dillard doesn’t have any issues with it either.

Jill Duggar wears pants

Wearing pants is a huge deal for a Duggar woman. Jinger Duggar was the first married daughter who stepped out in pants, and Jill Duggar did the same thing a little later.

Even though her first few photos in pants were still paired with more modest tops, not wearing a skirt or dress was shocking. Jill’s fashion sense has improved since the early days, and her style can be best described as hippie-chic.

Jill Duggar promoting Amy Duggar King’s store

A relationship with your cousin can be one of the best things in life. Amy Duggar King walked away from the reality TV world but remained in touch with Jill Duggar.

They have grown close over the years, and when Jill started promoting Amy’s clothing boutique, she began to branch out. She is stepping out into the world of more modern fashion, which is different for the Duggar daughters.

Jill still promotes Amy’s store here and there, but the posts seem less forced than they did initially.

Hanging out seems to be shopping in thrift stores and enjoying treats with their boys these days.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard buy a home

Owning a home that wasn’t sold to them by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is an anomaly in the Duggar world.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar purchased themselves a home away from the Duggar compound. Many adult Duggar children have purchased homes from Jim Bob for a minimal amount of money (like Joy-Anna, who paid a dollar for her house).

Finding something they both liked and bought independently was a big accomplishment and one that stood out as odd within the family.

Jill Duggar shares Kama Sutra book

Celebrating their fifth anniversary was a big deal for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They went away and spent time in Branson, Missouri.

Among the photos was a picture of some games the two played to spice up their bedroom life. Jill shared the Kama Sutra book in one of them, and followers lost their minds.

She was receiving criticism from all over, yet she seemed to let it roll off her back. Both Jill and Derick have talked about how they keep things spicy, it isn’t a huge secret.

Jill Duggar in swimsuits

Swimsuits are taboo in the Duggar world. If swimming was permitted, the girls swam in t-shirts and shorts to protect their bodies and to not tempt the men and boys who were in their presence.

All of that went out the window when Jill Duggar shared several photos of herself in swimwear. It was all still very modest, but it was body-hugging as well. The suits were a middle ground between what she grew up thinking she should wear and what society tells her she should wear.

Seeing Jill put herself out there was interesting, especially after spending a lot of her married life continuing with the dress code drilled into her as a child.

Jill Duggar with a drink

Drinking is a big deal within the Duggar family. Jill Duggar shared a photo of herself alongside Derick Dillard as they were on a date night.

In plain view was a glass of what appeared to be a mixed drink. Knowing that Jill occasionally enjoys a drink was delightful to learn.

Followers knew that her cousin occasionally enjoys a glass of wine, and with the two of them being close, it wasn’t shocking to learn alcohol wasn’t as taboo for her as it was for her parents and some of her siblings.

Jill Duggar in a red form-fitting dress

Nothing says “look at me” like a form-fitting red dress. That is exactly what Jill Duggar wore when her husband, Derick Dillard, graduated from law school.

She rocked the “sexy wife” look, and following that, followers couldn’t get enough of her. Jill stunned everyone by going all out for the graduation. It sparked plenty of conversation, too.

While Jill Duggar may not be the official outcast of the family, these 10 photos prove that she wasn’t going to conform to the beliefs that she grew up with, especially if there wasn’t a reason behind why some rules were in place. She is living her most authentic life right now.