Jill Duggar models more swimwear, shows off her figure

Jill Duggar is promoting swimwear again. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has been wowing followers with the things she’s shared over the last few days.

Ahead of Derick Dillard’s graduation from law school over the weekend, Jill shared a selfie with him standing in their full-length mirror. She wore a form-fitting red dress, and there couldn’t have been a more perfect wardrobe choice for the former reality TV star.

Over the years, Jill’s style has been dramatically upgraded. She has worn swimsuits on social media, as well as shorts, activewear, and other figure-hugging items.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Swimsuits on Jill Duggar’s Instagram stories

Earlier today, Jill Duggar took to her Instagram stories to show off more swimsuits to her followers. They were part of a paid partnership which was noted in her posts, but seeing her step out and wear something she wasn’t allowed to while growing up speaks volumes about where she is now in her life.

In the first photo she shared, Jill was wearing short swim shorts and a top. The shorts are way above her knee, and that is a new one for the former Counting On star. She has been seen in a few things that hit above the knee, but not as short as what she has on in this photo.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

In another photo, Jill was showing off another swimsuit option. This was a tank top with a skort bottom. It appeared to be a skirt, but underneath, there were shorts. It appears that this is one of her favorite options as she has shared this style before.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

There were a few other options that were included in the photoshoot Jill Duggar shared with her followers. She put some of the looks together on her Instagram page as well.

What’s next for Jill Duggar?

With Derick Dillard’s graduation from law school, Jill Duggar is going to embark on a new chapter in life. The couple has been specifically focused on paying for his schooling and his getting to the finish line, and now, that has happened.

They have been working on promoting their YouTube channel, which they did some press for earlier this year. It is unclear where they are going with it or what brand of content they will produce, but for now, they are using it for life updates, Q&A sessions, and more.

Seeing Jill step out of her comfort zone is different, but followers are enjoying watching her transformation.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.