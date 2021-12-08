Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King call for ‘justice’ amid ongoing Josh Duggar trial

Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King want “justice.” Pic credit: TLC

It’s been a week since Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial began.

The jury was given the case, and now, everyone waits as a verdict is being deliberated.

Derick Dillard has attended the trial every day since it began, and Amy Duggar King has been keeping up to date with what’s happening but has not been in the courtroom at all.

Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King want ‘justice’

Earlier today, Derick Dillard and Amy Duggar King took to Twitter to voice they want “justice.” While neither has specifically called out Josh Duggar and his trial, the social media comments were quite obviously directed that way.

Derick simply tweeted, “Praying for justice this morning.”

Amy Duggar King tweeted, “JUSTICE FOR THE CHILDREN.”

Amy and Derick are known Duggar critics

Amy Duggar King has been estranged from her famous family for years. Things fell apart after she discontinued filming with them, and once she was married, she began to live her own, authentic life.

Derick Dillard is married to Jill Duggar, and within the last year, the two have discussed their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. There is a rift, and the couple has set healthy boundaries. Derick was the first to speak out about the strain, revealing the couple needed permission from Jim Bob to be at the big house.

Since Josh Duggar’s trial began, Amy has been vocal on social media. She has talked a lot, even calling out Laura DeMasie, a Duggar family friend.

Each day, she has something new to say and today, she shared that she wants to see justice served. Amy revealed that neither she nor her mom, Deanna Duggar, knew about Josh Duggar inappropriately touching his sisters and a family friend when it happened and learned the truth when the world did in 2015.

Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have been through a lot over the last few years. They were thrust into the spotlight when the molestation scandal became public, and then again when it was revealed that Josh had cheated on his wife, Anna Duggar. That caused a lot of stress in the family, and the couple was still navigating life in the early stages of their marriage.

Both Amy Duggar King and Derick Dillard are hoping for justice to be served in the case of Josh Duggar, but now, it is in the hands of the jury as they deliberate and debate his culpability.