Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo release statement, call Josh Duggar a ‘hypocrite’

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have released a statement about Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict.

The Counting On stars were straight to the point, calling out Josh’s behavior.

Their statement has been the most real and raw, whereas some of the others appeared to be lighter and less accusatory.

What did Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo say?

On social media, the couple shared their statement on their respective pages. Both turned off comments but have amassed several thousand likes on each of their pages.

Their statement said, in part, “We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian. When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself. They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce. This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that “the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you” (Romans 2:24). For Josh, we fear for his soul.”

Jinger and Jeremy closed it out by saying, “We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case. We are grateful for justice. We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.”

In 2015, Jinger Duggar was revealed to have been one of Josh Duggar’s victims. She talked about it on Jill & Jessa: Counting On, also addressing her brother’s infidelity.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo stopped sharing their young daughters

It’s been a year since Evangeline Jo Vuolo was born and almost a year since the Counting On couple stopped sharing photos of their young daughters.

Followers saw a lot of Felicity, as she had grown up on Counting On. There were a few glimpses of Evangeline as Jinger got a birth special for her second daughter as well.

The couple stopped sharing photos of their daughters shortly after Evangeline was born, citing privacy reasons. They still show the girls from behind or without their faces in sight.

Speculation was that Josh Duggar’s legal issues may have played a part in their decision, though it was not confirmed.

Jinger and Jeremy drew a line in the sand where Josh is concerned, and calling him out was brave.