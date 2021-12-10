Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement on guilty verdict, ‘we will never stop praying for Joshua’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spoke out following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict. Pic credit: TLC

After a week-long trial, Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jim Bob Duggar attended the final day of testimony in his son’s trial and returned for the closing arguments. After a little less than 24 hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

Now, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have released a statement about the verdict and their intentions moving forward.

What did Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say?

Their joint statement was released on their blog just hours after Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict came in.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said, in part, “In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.”

They talked about their hearts and prayers being with those who have ever “been harmed through CSAM.”

What’s next for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Currently, Jim Bob Duggar is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate. He announced his run a few weeks ago, despite his son being on trial for possession and receipt of child pornography.

There is some speculation he may bow out of the race, but as of now, Jim Bob has not made any announcement suggesting that is the case. The election is to be held on Tuesday, December 14.

Moving forward, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are expected to help care for Anna Duggar and her seven children. Their daughter-in-law moved in with them following the birth of Meredith Duggar when Josh was sent to a rehabilitation facility following his infidelity in connection to the Ashley Madison leak in 2015.

Josh Duggar lived in a warehouse building on the Duggar property until his April arrest, just feet away from the big house. He and Anna raised their children there. It is unclear if Anna will return to the home she once shared with Josh or if she will move into the trailer she purchased ahead of Josh’s arrest.

Based on their public statement, Jim Bob and Michelle appear to be committed to their son, Josh Duggar, and their daughter-in-law and grandchildren. What happens moving forward is anyone’s guess, but Anna will need help raising her big family both physically and financially.