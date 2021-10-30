Jim Bob Duggar announces run for Arkansas State Senate, Counting On viewers weigh in

Jim Bob Duggar is running for political office in Arkansas. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar is delving back into politics, and Counting On viewers had a lot to say about it.

Not only was their reality TV show canceled earlier this year, but his eldest son, Josh Duggar, is also headed to trial at the end of November.

The news of Jim Bob’s candidacy is surprising, especially given the timing of events.

Jim Bob Duggar makes big announcement about running for Arkansas State Senate

On Facebook, on their official page, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar announced his candidacy.

They wrote, “We are excited to share this big announcement with you! Thank you in advance for your prayers and support! FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jim Bob Duggar announces he will be a candidate for Arkansas State Senate District 7Jim Bob Duggar announces he will run for Arkansas State Senate District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen and Elkins in eastern Washington County. Jim Bob previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives for four years (1999-2002).”

Some biographical information followed, including notes that he and Michelle raised their 20 children in Arkansas together.

Jim Bob included his own statement within the announcement, saying, “I am honored to announce my candidacy for Arkansas State Senate District 7. Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home. It’s where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children.”

“It’s where we’ve grown our small businesses. It’s where we’ve built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends. Our family has been blessed by God in so many ways. We’ve found His love and goodness to be our source of strength in both our most joyous occasions and our darkest moments. It’s important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can.”

He continued, “I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation. Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs. The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before.”

And concluded the statement by saying, “Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life. It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.”

Counting On viewers weigh in on Jim Bob Duggar’s announcement

After the news of Jim Bob Duggar running for Arkansas State Senate broke, several reactions were all over the place.

Redditors took the Duggar patriarch to task about his decision t run now, especially while his eldest son was facing very serious criminal charges. During a campaign, dirty laundry is often aired and put on display for all to see.

The comments over on this Reddit thread did not disappoint. One Redditor said, “Their whole thing is that one of them (I guess they still can’t figure out who) is meant to get a seat in politics to usher in the reign of Jesus. I’m sure how that ‘the problem’ has been taken care of they feel confident God will now bless them with a long reign. Blech.”

Another went on to discuss the smear campaign that would likely happen, saying, “I’m shocked bc clearly they’re going to SMEAR him big bc of Pest. Do they seriously believe he’s innocent?!”

Jim Bob Duggar’s announcement comes at a time when the Duggar family is under fire, and what happens next remains to be seen.