Jim Bob Duggar attends Josh Duggar’s trial as fifth day of testimony begins

Jim Bob Duggar showed up to Josh Duggar’s trial during the fifth day of testimony. Pic credit: TLC

As the defense in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial calls witnesses on the fifth day of testimony, Jim Bob Duggar was spotted outside of the courthouse.

The prosecution’s last witness testified on day four of testimony, and now, the defense will continue to call their witnesses.

Last Monday, Jim Bob was in court when he testified at the pretrial hearing. His testimony was about what he remembered regarding Josh inappropriately touching his sisters and a family friend. It was also the same day Bobye Holt initially testified before taking the stand yesterday.

Jim Bob Duggar at Josh Duggar’s trial

As the fifth day of testimony got underway, The Sun was able to snap some photos of Jim Bob Duggar outside of the courthouse. It was noted he was running late and arrived approximately 20 minutes after court began.

Jim Bob Duggar reportedly sat in the back of the courtroom with his son-in-law, Austin Forsyth. Austin has been in court for several days, usually accompanied by Joy-Anna Duggar, and she was not noted as being in the courtroom for today’s testimony.

However, the Duggar patriarch wasn’t the only new face in court today. Hannah Reber, the daughter of Lacount and Maria Reber, was in court with her husband, David Keller, who is Anna Duggar’s brother.

Jana Duggar was seen sitting with Anna, and Jedidiah Duggar was in court today. It’s expected that he will be called as a witness for the defense today. Derick Dillard was also spotted sitting with his in-laws, and he has attended the proceedings daily since the trial began.

Jim Bob Duggar did not sit through prosecution testimony

The irony of Jim Bob Duggar’s timing in court isn’t lost on critics. The prosecution called its final witness yesterday, and today, the patriarch is in court to support his son, Josh Duggar.

He was called out for not attending any of the testimony days last week and then hosting people at the big house while his son was on trial. Jim Bob Duggar is currently running for office in Arkansas, and the gathering may have been a fundraiser for his campaign.

Now that Jim Bob has made his appearance in court, it will be interesting to see if he continues to sit in as the defense calls witnesses or if he will go back to his daily routine over the next few days.