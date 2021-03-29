Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share new photos, fans ask more questions about Felicity and Evangeline Jo

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are questioned about where their girls are again. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are arguably one of the most popular Duggar couples.

They have stepped back from posting on social media frequently, and there has been some concern about why they wiped their Hope We Hold podcast Instagram page clean.

Both posted new photos for Palm Sunday yesterday, and the comment sections filled up with questions about where their daughters have been and why no recent pictures of Evangeline Jo have been posted.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What is happening with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

Many questions are surrounding what is going on with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo.

Initially, they did share photos of their daughters. Felicity was heavily featured on social media after her birth, and so was Evangeline Jo back in November following hers. Then, they just stopped sharing.

Felicity has been featured on occasion, mainly from a view where her face is not visible. Evangeline Jo just isn’t shown at all. This has caused rampant speculation about why. Followers have come up with many reasons, but Jinger and Jeremy have yet to comment on the situation.

On Jeremy Vuolo’s most recent photo, a commenter asked about Evangeline, saying, “Why no pics of your new baby?”

Another, responding to the initial comment, said, “IKR I would love a family pic!!”

Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are acting differently

There have been some notable changes in how Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have acted over the last several months.

It has been interesting, from not sharing Evangeline Jo to removing all of the posts from the Hope We Hold podcast Instagram page, their actions have caused several theories. Followers have speculated about the causes behind their actions, but without confirmation from the Counting On stars, the reasoning is unclear.

Also, there have been photos of the couple posing with masks on while “out and about.” They were both wearing Los Angeles hats, which was curious. Jinger and Jeremy launched a brand, Hope & Stead, which included hats they promoted.

While all of this has fans of the Duggar family talking, there is hope that answers are coming. The entire family has been quiet about recent events, including an upcoming wedding. Perhaps there have been updates to contracts that cover social media sharing.

One thing is for sure, though, followers want to see an updated picture of Evangeline Jo as she is four months old already.

Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC.