News

Duggars remain quiet amid possible upcoming wedding for Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu


Jedidiah Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jedidiah Duggar is reportedly going to marry Katelyn Nakatsu. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggars have been quiet on social media amid leaked photos of Jedidiah Duggar and his possible upcoming marriage to Katelyn Nakatsu. 

It has just been a few days since the alleged engagement photos popped up online, along with a wedding invite. 

With all of the buzz around it, the Duggars have yet to comment on or deny the rumors. 

There are many photos from what appears to be an engagement dinner for Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu that popped up, but it’s not known exactly when they were taken.

That, coupled with the painted pumpkin with “Katey” written on it, appears to make things pretty clear. 

Why hasn’t there been an announcement or something on Instagram from any of the family members? 

The silence is suspicious, especially because several of the sisters are working toward being social media influencers. 

Jessa Duggar let the cat out of the bag months ago when she teased Jed at the Duggar fall festival about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart. Rumors swirled then, but Jessa kept quiet, as did the rest of the family. 

When is the speculated wedding for Jedidiah Duggar? 

Currently, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu are allegedly set to be married on April 3. That is Easter Saturday, which is a big deal for a religious family. 

Other than the leaked invite, there is nothing else to learn about Jed and Katey’s big day so far. 

Silence on social media has piqued the interest of several curious fans. Some have speculated that Counting On was canceled, but that is not the case. Well, officially anyway.  Both Jinger and Jeremy and John-David and Abbie filmed updates for TLCMe recently. 

Ahead of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding, there was less activity on social media. Then, the photos from Magnolia began to pop up, and from there, the wedding happened. Initially, followers believed that Jana Duggar and Laura DeMasie were in Texas with Jason Duggar for wedding planning and prep, not for the actual event. 

Fans are following everything closely so that when another clue or a confirmation comes, they will know about it immediately. 

For now, the lack of information from the Duggar family speaks volumes. If the upcoming wedding weren’t happening, a denial would have likely come. Whenever Jana Duggar was linked to someone in a courtship, someone reacted or mocked the rumor, confirming it wasn’t true. 

And so far, they have remained quiet while going on with their lives. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

