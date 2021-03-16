Is Jedidiah Duggar marrying Katelyn Nakatsu? Here’s why there might be a Good Friday wedding

Jedidiah Duggar may be getting married soon. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidah Duggar may be getting married.

If the rumors are true, he will be walking down the aisle on Good Friday. That is just a few weeks away, and incredibly short notice.

It has been a few weeks since rumblings of a courtship for Jedidiah Duggar began circulating. This isn’t the first time they have popped up, though.

A few months ago, Jessa Duggar was shown teasing her brother about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart, which was caught on camera as she filmed the fall festival the Duggars held at the compound.

No one thought too much of it then, but now, it is all part of the puzzle.

Is Jedidiah Duggar getting married?

If what Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball is saying is true, then it is.

She shared what is believed to be an engagement photo and a wedding invite on Instagram.

Katelyn Nakatsu is the alleged bride. She is from a family that is well-known in the religious circle the Duggars run in.

Also, back when the rumors popped up about Jedidiah’s probable courtship, a photo of a pumpkin with the name Katey on it also surfaced. That coincided with Jessa Duggar teasing Jed at the fall festival.

Why has there been no courtship announcement?

Given that announcements from the Duggar family typically come out for courtships, babies, engagements, and weddings, it is puzzling that no one has heard about a courtship between Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu.

Katie Joy has unearthed plenty of speculation about the relationship, but no official confirmation from the Duggar family has come.

The livestream wedding is also confusing after Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey just got married and hosted a decent-sized event. Speculation is that this may have to do with filming restrictions for Counting On if Jim Bob Duggar is insisting on having it be a part of the show.

Whether Jedidiah Duggar is actually getting married remains to be seen, it looks like it is the case. Now, he will have to move on from life with his twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, and begin a new life with Katelyn Nakatsu.

As of now, Season 12 of Counting On has yet to be announced. But with all of the events happening over the last few months, it would be shocking to learn that TLC didn’t renew the family’s show.

