Are Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar courting? Here’s why fans think they are


Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar in Counting On confessionals.
Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar are reportedly courting. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like more courting announcements are coming soon from the Duggar family. 

Currently, there is wild speculation around the second set of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s twins. 

Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar are both rumored to be courting. One is said to be engaged to Lauren Caldwell, Kendra Caldwell’s younger sister. The other is linked to a woman named Katelyn (Katey) Nakatsu. 

Wedding registry lists Jedidiah and Katey as a couple 

Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball often has the inside scoop on the Duggar family. Things are confusing, even for her with this twin courting speculation. 

She shared a screenshot of an Amazon registry that lists the groom and bride as Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu. Their wedding date is listed as April 30, which is incredibly close considering their courtship hasn’t been announced, let alone the engagement. 

A while back, Jessa Duggar shared a video of the fall festival held at the Duggar compound. In it, she teased Jedidiah about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart, and Katie Joy was able to find a photo of a pumpkin with the name Katey painted on it.

Coincidence? Maybe. 

What about Jeremiah Duggar?

This is where things get complicated. Jeremiah Duggar has been linked to Katelyn Nakatsu as well. In fact, that scenario would have Jedidiah courting Lauren Caldwell.

While both scenarios are plausible, which one is most likely remains unclear. 

Lauren Caldwell was engaged back in October to someone who wasn’t a Duggar boy. Earlier this year, those photos were removed from Instagram, and her engagement was never mentioned again

She has been linked to several Duggar men, mostly James. He spent time with the Caldwell family just before Joseph and Kendra announced they were having their third baby. 

It looks like one of the twins is courting Lauren while the other is courting Katelyn Nakatsu. 

Currently, neither Duggar brother has confirmed anything. In fact, the entire family has been focused on Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding.

Speculation is that there wasn’t another courtship announced so that nothing stole Justin’s thunder, and if that is the case, the next couple of weeks should prove to be busy for the family. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


