Is James Duggar courting Lauren Caldwell? Here’s why fans think so

It has been well over a year since rumors first came up about a possible courtship between Lauren Caldwell and one of the Duggar boys.

She was initially linked to Jason, though James Duggar seems to be the one Counting On fans want to see her with.

After Lauren’s broken engagement to Titus Hall, it looks like another Caldwell daughter could snag a Duggar boy and link the families even closer together.

What happened with Lauren Caldwell and Titus Hall?

Following a brief engagement, Lauren Caldwell appeared to be single again. She didn’t address why her engagement photos were no longer visible for the public to see, and she has moved on as if nothing happened.

That isn’t terribly shocking given that many Duggar fans and followers had no idea that Lauren was in a courtship let alone close to being engaged to anyone. In fact, several didn’t even know who Titus Hall was at all.

The announcement came at the same time her mom, Christina Caldwell, announced she was expecting again. It was a big family event with engagement photos and a pregnancy announcement happening all at once.

Things are over with Titus, and now, Lauren Caldwell is feeling the heat to move on with a Duggar boy.

Is James Duggar the one?

Last summer, James Duggar was spotted out on the water with Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar, their children, and the rest of the Caldwell family.

That particular incident is what sparked speculation that James may be interested in courting Lauren Caldwell. She spends a lot of time with her sister Kendra, which often includes time at the big Duggar family home.

James Duggar joined Instagram not too long ago as well, which seemed to coincide with speculation that a courting announcement would come soon. That has yet to happen, though following the failed engagement to Titus Hall, it may be something the Caldwells push to happen quickly.

With the way the Duggars have been keeping quiet lately, it is likely that something is coming soon. Justin Duggar is reportedly getting married in April, and Kendra and Joseph will be welcoming their third child in February, but that is as much as they have going on that they have announced. The wedding was confirmed but the date has not yet been and it likely won’t be.

Many followers are hoping for a James Duggar and Lauren Caldwell courtship and have been for months. It may be in the works, or it just may never happen. If James isn’t the one, there are still several single adult male Duggar men to choose from.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.