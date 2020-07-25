Jana Duggar criticized on Instagram, Jason Duggar comes to her rescue

Jana Duggar gets a lot of pushback from Counting On critics and fans. Living at home and being the only adult daughter not married has caused plenty of speculation about her private life.

While social media isn’t big for Jana, she does manage to share photos every once in a while. Her latest photo has gotten plenty of attention and her little brother, Jason Duggar, swooped in to defend his big sister.

Why did Jason Duggar chime in?

The photo that started the controversy was of Jana Duggar and several of her siblings taking a bike ride. Some of the comments were typical compliments, but one stood out.

A follower commented about the rules in the Duggar house. They wanted to know why the boys were allowed to move out and why she had to remain chaperoned, even at her age. The comment said, “I’m sorry I genuinely don’t understand why your younger brothers can move out of the family home but you can’t take a trip with friends unchaperoned 🤔”

Jason Duggar came to his sister’s defense in the comments. This isn’t a typical occurrence and he is rather new to Instagram. He clapped back at the commenter saying, “@carolineo_connor I’m sorry, I genuinely don’t understand how you think you know about all the trips she takes. 🤣”

Both Jana and James have been close growing up. She was the leader of her “buddy team” and Jason and Jackson were the two children she was responsible for watching while out or for other activities when the family went out together.

Why is Jana one of the most talked-about Duggars?

Counting On fans are fascinated with Jana Duggar and her life. She is the oldest Duggar daughter and remains unmarried. She has been dubbed Cinderella by critics who believe she is kept around the house to keep up with the chores and the younger set of Duggar children.

There have been countless rumors about her love life including a courtship with Lawson Bates and speculation that Jana may be into women with the amount of time she spends with Laura DeMasie. Will neither appear to have any substance behind them, they make the rounds every few months.

Marriage is something Jana Duggar has talked about wanting, but she is waiting for the right one to come along. For now, she is content living the life she has and spending time with her siblings.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.