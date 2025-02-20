Is Sister Wives returning for Season 20?

Sister Wives viewers are wondering about the future of the long-running TLC show amid the series’ winter hiatus.

Season 19 is underway, and it’s been a long one.

The Browns’ storylines have been paused until spring while the series undergoes a mid-season break.

Before the hiatus, Sister Wives viewers have complained that Season 19 is old hat because it was filmed over two years ago.

Between the cast’s social media posts and interviews, Sister Wives fans are already in the loop regarding the Browns’ personal lives.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Critics have complained about Season 19’s “boring and stupid” storylines.

One silver lining, however, has been confirmation of a Season 19 Tell All.

After speculation about whether or not a Tell All would air this season, TLC confirmed the notion when an Instagram Reel featuring clips from the end-of-season special was posted.

After Part 2 of Season 19 and the Tell All air, can fans of the show look forward to another season on TLC? Here’s a look at what we know.

Meri Brown was spotted filming in a restaurant

None of the Browns have mentioned a future season of Sister Wives since they’re under contract and aren’t permitted to do so.

But one Sister Wives fan spotted at least one of the Browns filming, seemingly for a new season.

In December 2024, TikToker @queen_b_racing85 uploaded a video of Meri filming a scene in a restaurant.

The footage was filmed from across the restaurant, where Meri was surrounded by a camera crew enjoying her breakfast.

The text across the video reads, “Came to breakfast and Meri from sister wives is next to us filming for the show…”

It’s unclear from the video if Meri was alone or someone else was seated at her table, but she seemed to be chatting with someone across from her.

Could a Sister Wives spin-off be in the works?

Meri filming scenes with a camera crew could mean Season 20—or, better yet, a spin-off—is in the works.

Sister Wives fans have been begging for a spin-off since Kody’s three ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, left him.

The consensus has been that Sister Wives fans want to see more of Kody’s ex-wives living their new lives post-divorce rather than watching him and Robyn live as monogamists.

In February 2023, a source told The Sun that two of Kody’s exes, Christine and Janelle, were in “serious talks” with producers, working on a spin-off focused on life after polygamy.

However, after watching Christine living her new life with her husband, David Woolley, this season, Sister Wives viewers have griped about her “played out” storyline, calling it a “never-ending nightmare.”

The Browns’ storylines are vastly different compared to early seasons of Sister Wives

If Season 20 is, in fact, actively underway, there are some factors to take into consideration.

For starters, each cast member’s storyline is vastly different from that of the early seasons of Sister Wives, when the Browns lived as one cohesive family unit.

Kody and his last wife (Robyn Brown) have stayed in Flagstaff and are now monogamists.

Meanwhile, Christine has moved back to Utah, where she’s living out her “fairytale” with David.

Janelle has relocated to North Carolina with her and Kody’s daughter, Madison Brown, and has opened her flower farm business, Taeda Farms.

And Meri lives in her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, while she dips her toes back into the dating pool.

When can we expect Season 20 of Sister Wives to debut?

Sister Wives’ airing schedule usually takes a 10-month break or longer in between releasing new seasons.

Season 19 debuted in September 2024 and after the mid-season hiatus, is set to pick up again by mid-April.

If that’s the case, Season 20 of Sister Wives (or its first spin-off) would air near the beginning of next year, assuming a 20th season will air.

The network hasn’t announced anything, leaving Sister Wives fans wondering about the long-running series’ future.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is on hiatus on TLC until spring.