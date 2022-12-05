Sister Wives viewers want less Kody and Robyn Brown on the show, beg TLC for Christine and Janelle spinoff

Sister Wives viewers aren’t excited about watching Kody and Robyn anymore. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers say they’ve seen enough of Kody and Robyn Brown on the show and are begging TLC for a spinoff.

The past few seasons of Sister Wives have exposed a side of Kody and Robyn that has viewers wanting to see less of them on their TVs.

Many fans of the show feel that Kody and Robyn have been plotting a monogamous marriage for years and that Kody purposely pushed away his other three wives to make it happen.

With Season 17 coming to an end soon, Sister Wives viewers are hoping that future seasons will showcase more of Christine and Janelle Brown’s storylines and less of Kody and Robyn’s.

Sister Wives fans took to Twitter over the weekend, where many expressed their wishes to TLC.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One such tweet tagged the network and included a recent Instagram photo of Janelle and Christine. It read, “Love these 2! @TLC please give them a show.”

Sister Wives viewers tired of watching Kody and Robyn Brown, beg TLC for Christine and Janelle Brown spinoff

Another viewer tagged TLC and tweeted that “no one” will continue to watch the show if it follows Kody, Robyn, and Meri’s storylines. Noting that viewers would watch a spinoff with Christine and Janelle, they added, “Kody makes me want to throw things at the tv.”

Another viewer expressed they’ve had enough of Kody, Robyn, and Meri appearing on the show and begged TLC to give viewers a spinoff following Christine’s dating life and Janelle’s life without Kody.

Pic credit: @DeepFriedDroids/@TheHealstorian/Twitter

One Twitter user suggested a spinoff title, “Surviving Sister Wives,” featuring Janelle and Christine.

Wishing Kody and Robyn farewell, another viewer agreed, tweeting, “Bring on the spin-off.”

Pic credit: @JI6794123 and @DeeDees_Opinion/Twitter

Christine would be open to a spinoff

Christine has already landed herself a spinoff in the form of a digital cooking show called Cooking with Just Christine. She recently confirmed via an Instagram post that TLC cameras were filming from her new Utah home.

Christine admitted that she’s open to the idea of a spinoff. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar in October 2022, Christine revealed, “As far as a spin-off, dude, I’m totally open. No idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.