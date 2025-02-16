Sister Wives: When does the next episode air?

Sister Wives is currently on a mid-season hiatus.

Season 19 premiered on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and could be long-winded.

We’re halfway through the season, and 20 episodes have aired already.

This means there could be upwards of 40 episodes total in Season 19.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sister Wives is on hiatus until the spring.

TLC has not yet revealed an official return date, but we can surmise it will be mid-March at the earliest.

Thursday, March 20, marks the official first day of spring this year, so if TLC is going by the formal calendar date, the soonest a new episode would air is Sunday, March 23.

TLC ‘confirmed’ Sister Wives will return after The Baldwins airs this spring

Other factors must be considered for a Sister Wives return, such as a new reality TV show temporarily replacing it on Sunday nights.

According to What to Watch (WTW), TLC “confirmed to WTW that it’s safe to say that the show will return after Alec Baldwin’s new reality show The Baldwins finishes its run.”

The Baldwins, one of several new series to premiere on TLC, follows the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and their seven kids.

The Baldwins is scheduled to take over Sister Wives’ current Sunday night 10/9c time slot and premiere on February 23.

With eight episodes in Season 1 of The Baldwins, April 13 would mark the show’s finale.

According to this news, the soonest Sister Wives would return is Sunday, April 20.

Season 19 Part 2 promises more Brown family drama

On February 3, TLC posted an Instagram Reel featuring upcoming clips from Part 2 of Season 19.

“The Browns’ journey isn’t over. More questions, more drama… and still another half of the season left! 👀 #SisterWives returns this spring,” read the caption of the post.

In the trailer, Meri talks about her deteriorating relationship with Robyn; Robyn and Kody discuss whether they still want to pursue plural marriage; and Janelle and Meri discuss their plans at Coyote Pass.

The previews also show Sister Wives fans that a Tell All will air after Season 19.

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan returns as the host of the Browns’ Tell All, much to Sister Wives fans’ chagrin.

During their sitdowns with Suki, Meri and Janelle discuss what they’re looking for in a new man; Robyn admits that she wants her ex-sister wives to keep her name out of their mouths; and Christine shakes things up by implying that Kody and Robyn had premarital sex.

Part 2 is slated to pick up where Part 1 left off.

This means Sister Wives viewers will watch Kody, Robyn, and Kody’s three exes, Janelle, Christine, and Meri, continue to hash out their property at Coyote Pass.

Christine’s new storyline featuring her marriage to David Woolley will continue.

Meri will decide whether to stay in Parowan, Utah, in her bed and breakfast.

And Janelle is organizing a move to North Carolina with her daughter, Madison.

Meanwhile, Kody, Robyn, and their five kids remain in Flagstaff as the rest of the family moves on with their lives.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is on a hiatus at TLC until spring.