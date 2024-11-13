Sister Wives: Madison Brown explains why she went ‘no contact’ with dad Kody Brown

Kody Brown may not have mentioned specific family members, but we know at least one of his children who isn’t speaking to him.

This season on Sister Wives, we learned that Kody’s behavior has created a wedge between him and most of his children.

Kody’s ultra-strict rules during the coronavirus pandemic fueled the family’s demise.

Most of Kody’s wives and children disagreed with his inflexible mandates, causing a divide among the Browns.

Kody’s favoritism for Robyn became even more evident during this time. Robyn went along with his rules and therefore received preferential treatment.

Many Sister Wives viewers felt Kody used the pandemic to devote his time to Robyn and their children. Even Janelle accused Kody of using quarantine to “make a life” with his “favorite” wife.

Fast-forward two years to 2022 (when Season 19 of Sister Wives was filmed), and Kody has lost relationships with many of his family members because of his actions.

Kody Brown’s relationships with most of his children are broken

During an interview, Kody Brown revealed that one of his children would never speak to him again for “brainwashing and manipulating” them.

Kody also shared that at Logan and Michelle’s wedding, his and Janelle’s daughter, Madison (Maddie), “scuttled” her children away from him.

Kody’s daughter Madison explains why she has zero contact with him

Now that their family’s dirty laundry has been aired, Maddie has spoken out and admits she no longer speaks to her dad, Kody.

During a recent episode of her new podcast, The Authentic Society, Maddie admitted she has “no contact with some” family members, including Kody.

“It’s because of stuff that has happened,” Maddie told her listeners.

Maddie claims that Kody “doesn’t have any respect for boundaries” and that family members must “play by his rules,” something she’s unwilling to do.

“I just don’t care to do that,” Maddie affirmed.

According to Maddie, Kody would get “very angry” when she spoke her mind and didn’t tell him what he wanted to hear — one of the reasons she’s opted to stop contact with her father.

“My dad would get very angry when I would … I’m a straight shooter. You ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think. And he would get very angry when I would be like, ‘I don’t know why you’re surprised here.’”

“And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact, because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up,” she added.

Madison reveals how she feels about personal moments being filmed for Sister Wives

In her Instagram Stories, Maddie recently opened up about filming personal moments and family issues for Sister Wives.

Admittedly, Maddie is not a fan of airing her family’s dirty laundry in public, nor is she fond of sharing the precious moments.

Although she opted to film her wedding to Caleb Brush and the births of their two eldest children, Axel and Evie, Maddie kept her daughter Joey’s birth private and will do the same with baby number four.

“To me, in those events, the cons outweigh the pros,” Maddie told her followers. “I liked having the video of [those events], but I don’t enjoy everybody’s opinions and the reaction videos and the dissecting of it and the conspiracies and everything that flows around it.”

