Sister Wives viewers call out Kody’s ‘creepy’ confessional vibes: ‘Is he on drugs?’

Sister Wives viewers seem to grow less and less fond of Kody Brown the more he speaks.

In Sunday night’s episode, Baptism by Fire, Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, met Christine Brown’s new man, David Woolley, for the first time.

Kody and Robyn decided at the last minute they would attend his daughter Gwendlyn’s bridal shower.

Kody and Robyn anticipated the event would be awkward, as did Christine.

Although it wasn’t exactly a moment the foursome was looking forward to, they handled it like adults, and no drama ensued.

Kody behaved himself on camera, but during his confessionals, he admitted that he was being “much more cautious” around his family.

The 55-year-old father of 18 talked about attending Gwendlyn’s shower during one of his interviews.

Kody refers to Robyn as his ‘one shy and pretty’ wife

“I’m here with my shy and pretty wife, my one pretty wife. And she’s shy, but she’s not shy with me,” he confessed. “I have a very special bond with her.”

After watching Kody’s interviews on Sunday, Sister Wives viewers flooded social media—particularly X (formerly Twitter)—where they commented on Kody’s demeanor as he gushed over his “shy and pretty” wife, Robyn.

Sister Wives viewers put Kody’s statements on blast

One Sister Wives fan uploaded the scene of Kody’s confessions and asked whether he was “on drugs.”

Is Kody on drugs? He's so weird in these interviews. The way he describes Robyn is strange and creepy. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/hpYqYP9mxv — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) November 11, 2024

“He’s so weird in these interviews,” they continued. “The way he describes Robyn is strange and creepy.”

@SafaBrown mocked Kody’s remarks about his “shy and pretty” wife, Robyn, uploading a gif of Kitty Forman from That ’70s Show, stating, “Well, that felt unnecessary.”

#sisterwives Kody, "I'm here with my shy pretty wife. My one shy pretty wife." pic.twitter.com/3cs3nhCWgf — *This* Close to Ok (@SafaBrown) November 11, 2024

Another X post included a scene where Kody and his kids cleared the snow from their Flagstaff home.

The poster described Kody’s speech in the clip as “very strange, like he had a stroke.”

Kody's speech is very strange, like he had a stroke. 8 Feet not foot, he says "ma kids" and he gives off super fake vibes in how he's pretending to have fun with the kids. He's so creepy. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/ZENhNalP0f — SamoanDumpling🥟🌺 (@SystemicDunking) November 11, 2024

The caption continued, “[Kody] gives off super fake vibes in how he’s pretending to have fun with the kids. He’s so creepy.”

Kody and Robyn react to meeting David for the first time

Kody admitted he didn’t know what to expect ahead of seeing David at the party.

Robyn also shared her thoughts about the experience, feeling as though everyone was staring at her and Kody.

During another confessional, Kody implied that perhaps David was getting flirty with his “shy and pretty” wife, Robyn.

As Kody pointed out, “What was interesting is David made more eye contact with Robyn and talked to Robyn way more than me.”

Robyn confessed that she was used to seeing Christine and Kody married, so seeing Christine with a new man was quite a change. However, she admitted that she just wanted Christine to be happy.

Kody revealed that although Christine was “swinging off” David’s arm, he felt it was appropriate at that stage in their relationship and claimed he wasn’t bothered by it at all.

Kody stated that Christine and David’s relationship was none of his business, adding, “I hope it works out for ’em.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.