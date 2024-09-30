Sister Wives’ Madison Brown expecting fourth child with husband Caleb

There is another bun in the oven for Madison Brown and Caleb Brush!

The Sister Wives star and her husband of eight years are expanding their family by two feet.

Madison (who goes by Maddie) announced the happy news on Sunday.

Madison, 28, took to Instagram to post a photo showing off her expanding midsection.

In the picture, Madison is wearing a black dress and cradling her baby bump as she poses in front of an evergreen tree.

“What a wild year! Looks like 2025 might be a little crazy too!” her caption began.

“Baby Brush #4 coming March 2025. 💛,” she added.

Maddie’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section, expressing their excitement for Maddie and her family.

Maddie answered some of her fans’ questions, too.

Maddie is in her second trimester

One of her followers pointed out that they knew she was expecting when they noticed her holding her shirt out during the recent announcement that she and her mom, Janelle Brown, launched Taeda Farms.

“Tried as long as I could,” Maddie replied. “There was no more hiding it now.”

Another fan of Maddie’s was curious to know how many weeks along she is and whether she might be expecting twins.

“Just shy of 18 weeks,” Maddie revealed.

“Haha, not twins,” she added. “Idk that I could handle that, so thankfully no.”

Janelle is ‘pretty dang excited’ to welcome another grandchild

Maddie’s mom, Janelle, also reacted to the news that she’ll be adding another grandchild to the mix.

Janelle posted Maddie’s upload to her own Instagram Story and, in a caption at the top of the photo, wrote, “Pretty dang excited 😍”

Baby #4 will join three older siblings and three cousins

Maddie and Caleb’s fourth bundle of joy will join three older siblings: brother Axel James, sister Evangalynn Kodi (Evie), and sister Josephine Lee (Joey).

Maddie and Caleb’s fourth child will mark Kody Brown’s seventh grandchild. His daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, also has three children, Avalon, Ace, and Archer, whom she shares with her husband, Tony Padron.

Kody and Janelle currently share three biological grandchildren, and Maddie’s fourth baby will mark their fourth biological grandchild.

Although Maddie’s other “moms” aren’t her biological mothers, her fourth child will also be the seventh for Meri, Christine, and Robyn.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.