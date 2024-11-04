Sister Wives’ Janelle accuses Kody of ‘worshipping’ Robyn: ‘That’s his sacred cow’

Janelle Brown is tired of Kody Brown’s one-way allegiance.

In plural marriage, a husband must treat all his wives equally and consider all their feelings and points of view.

But, as Sister Wives star Kody discovered, that’s much easier said than done.

Kody Brown’s affinity for Robyn drove his other three wives away, and Janelle let him know.

During Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody met up for lunch to discuss the property on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle brought up some moments when Robyn allegedly “tattled” on her to Kody.

But as soon as Janelle began to say something negative about Robyn, Kody shut it down.

Kody shoots down Janelle for speaking up about Robyn

“More destruction isn’t going to help us here,” Kody responded to Janelle bringing up the past.

At that point, Janelle was fed up with Kody shutting down discussions about Robyn.

“Okay, then. If I can’t talk freely, then let’s just leave it as I don’t really want to,” Janelle responded.

During a confessional, Janelle pointed out that it happens each time she or her kids talk about Kody or Robyn.

Janelle says Kody ‘worships’ Robyn

“That’s his sacred cow,” Janelle said of Robyn. “She’s perfect. Don’t dare talk about her.”

But as Janelle pointed out, if Kody played favorites in plural marriage, how was he fulfilling his duty of being fair to his other wives?

“How do you expect to be in a plural marriage with me if you have this person that you worship?” Janelle pondered during a confessional. “You have to be able to hear everybody equally.”

Kody’s favoritism towards Robyn has been evident on Sister Wives for years

Sister Wives viewers picked up on the fact that Kody favored Robyn pretty early into the series.

When Robyn joined the family in 2010, it shifted the Brown family’s dynamic – not necessarily for the better.

For years, Robyn has maintained that she never intended to push Kody’s other wives out and that she longed for the camaraderie of having sister wives.

Kody has mostly denied playing favorites with Robyn, although his behavior suggested otherwise.

Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown held onto hope for years, but eventually, they’d had enough and left Kody in succession.

Now that Meri, Janelle, and Christine have moved on from Kody and Robyn, all three ladies appear to be thriving.

