Sister Wives: Janelle says Kody and Robyn ‘mismanaged’ their kids: ‘Poor parenting’

Janelle blames Kody and Robyn’s “poor” parenting for their children’s behavior.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Am I My Brother’s Keeper?, viewers learned that the Browns’ youngest child, Ariella, is not a fan of Christine.

During a solo confessional, Kody revealed Ariella’s comment about his third, now-ex, wife.

“I don’t like Christine,” Ariella admitted. “She left Dad, and I don’t like her.”

Kody explained that he “kind of” corrected her, telling his youngest daughter that she didn’t know Christine well enough to make such a claim.

In addition, Kody revealed that Ariella would have a meltdown every time he had to leave to see other family members, grabbing his leg, screaming, and begging him not to leave.

According to Kody, he asked Robyn to intervene and “drag” Ariella off him, but she defended their daughter’s behavior.

Robyn told Kody that the youngster was expressing herself and that he would have to take five minutes to “let her do it.”

Janelle takes aim at Kody and Robyn’s ‘poor’ parenting

During a solo confessional, Janelle explained that her six children—Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah—learned early on that their dad would not always be with them.

Janelle confessed that her children turned out to be well-adjusted adults who were “fine” knowing their dad had to split his time between 12 other children and three other wives.

“My kids were always like, from the very beginning, they knew that their dad was not going to always be there,” Janelle shared.

Janelle also took aim at Kody and Robyn for how they parented their kids, noting that they “mismanaged” them.

“I always felt like that Kody and Robin mismanaged the situation with her children,” Janelle told TLC’s cameras.

She continued, “He couldn’t be away for more than three or four days because Ari just gets so sad or whatever.”

“I’m like, I feel like that was poor parenting through all [the] history of the family,” Janelle added. “The other kids did it, and they’re fine.”

Sister Wives viewers think Kody gives preferential treatment to Robyn’s kids

Kody has long been accused of favoring his and Robyn’s five children over the rest of the Brown kids.

Kody and Robyn share two biological children, Ariella and Solomon, and Kody adopted Robyn’s three kids from her former marriage, Dayton, Breanna, and Aurora.

Last season, Sister Wives viewers criticized Kody after he showered his and Robyn’s kids with lavish gifts on Christmas but ignored his and Janelle’s six children.

Kody bought Dayton, Brenna, Aurora, Solomon, and Ariella motorized scooters, but Kody didn’t visit his and Janelle’s kids, let alone buy them gifts.

After a huge blowout between Kody and Janelle, he admitted to TLC’s cameras that he “didn’t see the point” of getting together with her and/or their kids.

But, despite Kody’s absence, his and Janelle’s daughter, Savanah, revealed that Christmas was “very quiet” and “kind of pleasant.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.