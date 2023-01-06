Sister Wives: Kody Brown finally reveals whether Robyn is his favorite wife

Kody and Robyn sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan during the Season 17 Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

It’s a question that Sister Wives fans have been asking for years: is Robyn Brown the favorite wife?

Robyn joined the Brown family in 2010 when she became Kody Brown’s fourth bride before becoming his sole legal wife in 2014.

Kody was already married to Meri, Janelle, and Christine, before taking on a fourth wife, something he once advocated for as a polygamist.

However, in recent months, it’s become clear that Kody is no longer interested in plural marriage and instead has his eyes set on just one wife, Robyn.

During the third and final installment of the Season 17 Tell All, Sister Wives: One on One, Kody and his wives and ex-wives once again sit down with host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan to discuss their broken family.

Despite the criticism she’s received for not asking enough hard-hitting questions during this season’s Tell All, Suki got right to the point when she bluntly asked Kody, “Is Robyn the favorite wife?”

Sister Wives star Kody Brown dances around the question: ‘Is Robyn the favorite wife?’

Kody hesitated to give an answer before accusing Suki of asking “the most unfair” question. Kody told Suki that she had “no idea” of the work Robyn has put into their marriage or the sacrifices she’s made.

Rather than giving a direct answer, however, Kody continued to show his support for Robyn, indirectly insulting his other wives and exes, Meri, Christine, and Janelle. He noted that Robyn hasn’t “played games” like the others.

“It’s not about a favorite; it’s about finding favor,” Kody told Suki before he accused her of stirring up hostility.

“See, the words you use…the words Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her,” Kody confessed.

Kody Brown hints his wives earn ‘favor’ by defending him at all costs

As usual, Kody deflected any blame pinned on himself and told Suki that it was about “their” character, seemingly speaking of Janelle, Christine, and Meri.

Kody hinted that his wives earn favor by never allowing anyone to trash-talk him. Kody blamed Meri, Janelle, and Christine for “s**t-talking” him from the beginning of all of their marriages.

The father of 18 made it abundantly clear that he wants a wife who is going to protect his reputation at all costs.

That’s when Kody said Robyn was his favorite wife without saying Robyn was his favorite wife: “To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t-talk me.”

Christine and Janelle accuse Kody Brown of favoring Robyn

Not only have Sister Wives viewers felt that Kody shows favoritism towards Robyn, but Janelle, Christine, and their kids have openly accused him of it too.

During a Season 17 episode, Janelle opened up about her and Kody’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, expressing their dad’s “real preference for Robyn” over his other three wives. Christine also shared that she and Kody’s kids even noticed his favoritism toward Robyn and her children.

Christine admitted that Kody’s preference for his favorite wife, Robyn, played a role in their 2021 split. She felt that Kody was looking for excuses by telling her he wasn’t attracted to her based on the way she treated Robyn.

“I think he has a favorite wife…I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine confessed.

Part 3 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, January 8 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.