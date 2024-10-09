Madison Brown fires back at dad Kody with scathing message about being a ‘snake’

Madison Brown isn’t letting her father get away with bad-mouthing her on television.

Kody Brown has opened up about the broken relationships between himself and some of his older children this season on Sister Wives.

After the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brown family imploded, mostly due to disagreements about Kody’s strict protocols.

Kody’s relationships with his sons, Garrison and Gabriel, were especially affected, and we watched this play out on recent seasons of Sister Wives.

But as we’re learning this season, some of Kody’s other children have beef with the father of 18—so much so that he admitted one of them will never speak to him again for “brainwashing” and “manipulating” them.

We know from Kody and his ex, Janelle’s confessionals, that their daughter, Madison (Maddie), is not on speaking terms with her father.

Kody and Janelle share details about his broken relationship with their daughter, Madison

As Janelle revealed, Maddie isn’t happy with Kody’s behavior in recent years, and according to Kody, she’s cutting off his communication with her children, too.

As Kody explained on the last episode of Sister Wives, Maddie never told him she was expecting her third child, daughter Joey.

In addition, at Logan and Michelle’s wedding, Kody accused Maddie of “scuttling” her children away from him.

Kody also alleged that Maddie “spread gossip” about him to the rest of the family, and word got back to Maddie.

While Kody continues blaming his kids for not responding to his attempts to reconcile their relationships, Maddie has watched his every move on Sister Wives.

Maddie takes aim at Kody on Instagram

In a recent Instagram Story, Maddie Brown posted a seething message, seemingly directed at Kody.

Maddie’s post was originally uploaded to a Reddit post captioned, “Kody Brown Faces Backlash as Daughter Maddie Responds to His Betrayal Claims – Is Kody Really the Victim?”

Then, on X (formerly Twitter), Sister Wives fan @Boken4life uploaded Maddie’s post in a tweet captioned, “Maddie has spoken !#sisterwives.”

Maddie’s quote read, “NEVER re-friend or re-family a person who tried to destroy your character, your integrity, or your relationships with others.”

“A snake only sheds its skin to be a bigger snake,” it continued. “If others fall victim and walk away from you because of that, let them… sooner or later the snake will bite them too.”

Kody says he’s being punished for a crime he didn’t commit

As Janelle confessed on Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 4, “The only thing the kids are upset with him is the way he has treated his family, the way he has completely, like, ditched out.”

“And really, Maddie doesn’t have any contact with him,” Janelle added. “She is very protective of her children.”

But for his part, Kody continues to hold his children accountable, claiming they are purposefully leaving him out of their lives to “punish [him] for a crime [he] did not commit.”

“I will reach out to, I will love those children who will allow me to do it,” Kody told Robyn during their infamous heart-to-heart. “And in time, maybe the rest of them will come back around.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.