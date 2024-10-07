Sister Wives fans side with Robyn in fight with Kody: ‘Actually making a little sense’

Robyn Brown gained some fans after Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives.

Typically, Robyn receives online criticism, but this time, she struck a reassuring chord with the typical cynics.

Ever since the early seasons of Sister Wives, fans of the show have accused Robyn of jostling her way into the Brown family to get Kody all to herself.

Her critics believe she has manipulated Kody and pushed the other wives out, acting only for her own benefit.

But now, the tables have turned, and Sister Wives viewers are cheering Robyn on for a change.

During Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, titled How the Mighty Have Fallen, Robyn and Kody shared a heart-to-heart outside their Flagstaff home.

Robyn encouraged Kody not to give up on his kids

Kody complained about his broken relationships with most of his adult children, but Robyn pointed out they weren’t the only ones to blame.

Robyn tried to light a fire under Kody’s behind, urging him not to give up on reconciling with his kids.

“Just promise me you’ll keep trying. At least a little bit until you’re ready. Promise me,” Robyn pleaded.

Robyn continued to urge Kody to contact his kids “just enough” to let them know he still cares.

“They need you, and you need them,” Robyn said with tears in her eyes.

During a solo confessional, Robyn added that Kody’s kids need him to try harder.

“It’s his role. He’s a dad,” she added. “He just doesn’t grasp how important a dad is to a child.”

Sister Wives viewers commend Robyn

Robyn’s sentiments resonated with Sister Wives viewers, who took to social media on Sunday to applaud her efforts.

On X (formerly Twitter), one of Robyn’s supporters wrote, “This time Robyn is entirely correct.”

The comment continued, adding that Kody needs to “man up & forget his own feelings before he loses all the kids.”

“Robyn saying shes having a hard time not losing respect for kody in next weeks #sisterwives ep might be the 1st time shes made sense in a while,” added @drcutie736.

“Because as a woman how could you watch the man your with have sh***y relationships with his kids & him just be ok with it,” they added. “Digusting.”

Another Sister Wives fan thanked Robyn for “at least trying to talk some sense” into Kody.

@hopesaprincess admitted to having “so much more respect” for Robyn after her talk with Kody.

Another X user commended Robyn for “genuinely doing something nice for the family with no thoughts of a return for herself.”

Others admitted it “pained” them to admit that Robyn made “a little” sense and couldn’t believe they actually agreed with her.

“She’s right,” added another Robyn supporter.

“At the end of the day it’s your responsibility as the father to reach out to your children, regardless if they are adults and build a relationship with them.

Will Kody listen to Robyn’s advice?

Kody was somewhat receptive to Robyn’s feedback during their tense discussion.

He promised Robyn that he would continue to try to contact his kids and thanked her for coming down to talk to him.

However, whether Kody continued to heed Robyn’s advice remains an open question.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.