Sister Wives star Kody says one of his kids will never speak to him again: ‘You brainwashed and manipulated me’

Kody Brown is losing touch with his children.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, How the Mighty Have Fallen, the father of 18 revealed that one of his children had cut him off for good.

Kody and his wife, Robyn, had a heart-to-heart outside their Flagstaff home. They discussed his broken relationship with most of his adult children.

Robyn urged Kody to continue trying to make amends with them by not giving up on calling and texting.

However, according to Kody’s version of events, he has tried to mend his relationships with his kids, but most of them aren’t willing to reciprocate the effort.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In fact, one of his children has cut him off completely.

One of Kody Brown’s 18 children will never speak to him again

During a confessional, Kody shared, “I’ve had one of my kids just [say], ‘You’re an a**hole. I’m never talking to you again. You manipulated me, and you brainwashed me.”

The 55-year-old former polygamist didn’t reveal which child he was referring to.

We know that his relationships with Garrison and Gabriel were the most talked about in recent seasons.

Kody’s strict pandemic rules caused contention among his family, especially Garrison and Gabriel, who refused to abide by them.

Things got so intense that Kody even suggested that Janelle kick Garrison out of her house.

Admittedly, Kody told Sister Wives viewers during a previous season’s Tell All that he and his boys needed therapy.

At the time, Kody revealed that he was not on speaking terms with Garrison or Gabriel.

It’s unclear whether they were ever able to mend their father-son relationships.

We do know, however, that Kody regrets not taking advantage of the time he had with Garrison before his passing.

Six months after Garrison’s untimely death earlier this year, Kody told PEOPLE that his and Garrison’s relationship “certainly could have been better.”

“We could have been talking more. I’d get texts, stuff like that, and we could have, retrospectively, we could have done so much more,” Kody admitted.

Kody isn’t willing to reach out to his kids forever

In Sunday night’s episode, Kody also revealed that his and Janelle’s daughter, Madison, didn’t even tell him she was pregnant with her daughter, Joey.

But in Kody’s eyes, he shouldn’t be the only one trying to reconcile with his kids.

As he confessed, “Some people think that parental-child relationships don’t have to be reciprocal, but when they’re adults, yeah, they do.”

Kody said he would not continue to reach out to his kids forever. Although he said he would make the effort, he expects his kids to do the same.

He said, “I’m not going to camp out on somebody’s doorstep.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.