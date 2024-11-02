Sister Wives: Kody Brown’s daughter hints he’s a ‘toxic’ parent: ‘Abuse rips families apart’

It’s no secret that some of Kody Brown’s older children aren’t on speaking terms with him.

The reality TV star has admitted in Season 19 of Sister Wives that his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic drove away some of his kids.

Kody implemented ultra-strict protocols for his family, and his favoritism for Robyn and her kids became more evident during that time.

As Kody’s ex-wife, Janelle Brown, explained, their kids (Logan, Hunter, Madison, Garrison, Gabriel, and Savanah) thought their dad used the pandemic to make a life with his “favorite” wife, Robyn.

Things are so broken between Kody and some of his children that he admits one of his kids will never speak to him again for “brainwashing” and “manipulating” them.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Off-camera, most of Kody and Janelle’s kids have kept mum about their relationship with their dad.

But their eldest daughter, Madison (Maddie) Brown-Brush, has taken some indirect jabs at her father on social media.

Madison Brown-Brush shares a Reel about toxic and abusive parents

In a recent Instagram Story, Maddie shared a Reel from Josh Connolly, a British author who penned It’s Them, Not You: How to Break Free from Toxic Parents and Reclaim Your Story.

One of Josh’s recent Reels advocated for individuals who have been negatively affected by their toxic parents’ behavior.

Madison agreed with Josh Connolly’s Reel. Pic credit: @madison_rose11/Instagram

The Reel that Maddie shared in her Story was captioned, “A reminder for anyone with a #toxicparent,” and at the bottom of the post, she added four clapping-hands emojis, signifying that she agreed wholeheartedly with Josh’s message.

The Reel states that ‘abuse rips families apart’

In the Reel, Josh speaks of holding firm and clear boundaries with toxic/abusive parents and explains that it’s not the same as holding a grudge.

“Just in the same way as speaking the truth about your experiences at the hand of that toxic, abusive person is nothing like a smear campaign,” Josh continued.

“And in case anybody wants to question or ask about it, talking about abuse is not what rips families apart; abuse does,” he stated.

It seems from her latest Instagram Story share that Maddie blames her father, Kody, for breaking up their family.

Kody has changed since Robyn joined the Brown family

When Maddie first appeared in Sister Wives during Season 1, she seemed to be on board with adding Robyn to their large, polygamous family.

But Sister Wives viewers soon noticed that most of Kody’s time and attention was being spent with Robyn and their kids.

This meant that Kody’s other three wives and 15 children got pushed to the side.

Maddie’s brother, Gabriel, hasn’t been outspoken on social media about his broken relationship with their dad, but this season on Sister Wives, he’s made it crystal clear that he is far from happy with Kody’s behavior.

During a mother-son chat with Janelle, Gabriel admitted that in order for Kody to “set things straight,” it would take an “act of God.”

“He can say what he wants, but, you know, if it’s brown and it stinks, it’s probably s**t,” Gabriel confessed.

Madison has hinted at her and Kody’s broken relationship on social media

Maddie’s Instagram Story share comes on the heels of another recent dig she took at her dad online.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Maddie shared a scathing message about unfriending family members.

“A snake only sheds its skin to be a bigger snake,” Maddie’s message read. “If others fall victim and walk away from you because of that, let them… sooner or later, the snake will bite them too.”

Kody cast blame on Madison in Season 19 of Sister Wives

Kody has spoken about his and Maddie’s non-existent relationship this season on Sister Wives, sharing that she’s cut off communication with him.

In one instance, Kody confessed that Maddie didn’t inform him that she was pregnant with her third child, daughter Joey.

In another confession, Kody shared that at his son Logan’s wedding, Maddie “scuttled” her children away from him and accused her of “spreading gossip” about him to the rest of the family.

Apparently, not only has Maddie stopped speaking to Kody, but she’s cut off communication between Kody and her kids, too.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.