Christine Brown marries David Woolley in gorgeous outdoor ceremony: ‘It’s a fairytale’

Congratulations are in order because Christine Brown is officially Mrs. Woolley!

Nearly two years after calling it quits with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star is happily married to David Woolley.

Last month, Christine told her fans that she would be tying the knot this month, and now we have all the details about her stunning Moab, Utah nuptials.

Christine shared some photos on Instagram from her and David’s Saturday, October 7 wedding day, and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

In pics, Christine showed off her wedding gown, compliments of Boda Bridal, featuring a plunging neckline, intricate beading, and a lacy train.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Christine wore her long, blonde hair down in a center part with loose waves cascading past her shoulders, and her makeup was neutral, accentuating her natural beauty.

Christine Brown and David Woolley tie the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in front of 330 guests

Christine’s groom, David, wore a black suit with a purple shirt and a boutonniere to match his beautiful bride’s floral bouquet featuring autumn-themed flowers in shades of white, dusty rose, and deep purple.

In the caption of her carousel of photos, Christine wrote, “I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love.”

“It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams,” Christine added, along with the hashtags #marriedOctober72023, #blessedandhonored, #loveofmylife, #honoredloyaltrue, #myking.”

PEOPLE also shared all of the details from Christine and David’s big day.

Christine and David’s wedding ceremony was “short and sweet.” The 51-year-old bride was escorted down the aisle by her father and her son, Paedon, and to make the affair a family-oriented one, Christine and David incorporated “a slew of kids and grandkids” to walk down the aisle, too.

After sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, the couple was introduced to their guests as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley as the song At Last by Etta James played.

The Woolley’s reception was held under a tent decorated with lights and flowers, and guests were served sparkling apple cider, champagne, Moscow mules, and mojitos during a cocktail hour.

Their buffet-style dinner included roast beef, BBQ chicken, cowboy potatoes, baked beans, and corn on the cob, and for dessert, the couple enjoyed a three-tier cake as well as a Darth Vader-themed cake just for David.

TLC uploaded footage of Christine in her wedding gown as she announced that she and David were officially married.

“I have a very important announcement to make: I’m married!” Christine exclaimed as she held up her wedding band to the camera before doing a twirl, clearly over the moon to share the news.

“And I’d like to introduce you to my husband, David,” Christine added before they exclaimed, “We’re married!” and shared a kiss.

The Sister Wives fan-favorite star called her wedding to David a ‘fairytale’

Christine gushed over her wedding day and marrying the love of her life, and David echoed the sentiment in their statements to PEOPLE.

“It’s a fairytale,” Christine told the outlet. “It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does. It’s a dream come true.”

David gushed over his new bride, telling PEOPLE, “I’m really very lucky and very happy that someone let her go because she’s a unicorn.”

October 7 will go down as one of the most special days for Christine, and Sister Wives fans are ecstatic to see her find happiness once again.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.