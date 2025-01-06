Sister Wives viewers call to cancel the show: ‘Too boring and stupid’

Sister Wives fans think it’s time for the show to hang it up.

The long-running series has been on the air since 2010, and its storylines have changed drastically since then.

Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, went public with their plural marriage to give viewers a glimpse inside polygamy.

Initially, the Browns seemed happy with their family dynamic, but things soon took a turn.

Shortly after Robyn joined the family, Kody’s relationships with his other wives deteriorated, and eventually, he was left living as a monogamist with his fourth wife.

Season 19 has featured Kody and Robyn’s lives as they adjust to their new normal and has followed Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s lives after divorce.

Despite the change in the narrative, Sister Wives viewers have grown tired of the cast’s storylines and think the TLC program should end.

Sister Wives viewers are ‘done’ with the show: ‘Just cancel’ it

Following Sunday night’s episode, A Time To Weep, a Time To Laugh, Sister Wives viewers headed to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on what they watched.

Quite a few Sister Wives viewers expressed their disinterest in watching the show if it continues on its current path.

Along with a gif that read, “PEACE OUT,” one X user shared, “I think I am done with #SisterWives It is just too boring and stupid. I’m sick of these people and the situations they put themselves in.”

A second X user criticized Kody and Robyn’s “BS scripted ‘deep conversations'” and added, “NOBODY wants to see those scenes.”

“If you can’t find something more interesting, just cancel this show,” they suggested.

@selenselen333 proposed that TLC should cancel Sister Wives and instead air a spinoff featuring the “OG 3,” noting they were “So done seeing Kody and Sobyn” every Sunday.

Another Sister Wives viewer felt the cast had run out of things to talk about—especially after watching Kody talk about how he lost his virginity during a “naughty” college tryst.

Could a Sister Wives spinoff be in the works?

Ahead of Season 19, Sister Wives fans had been voicing their desire to see a spinoff, specifically featuring Christine and Janelle.

Last year, a Sister Wives source told The Sun that Christine and Janelle were working on a spinoff focusing on their lives post-polygamy and “female empowerment.”

Reportedly, the ladies were in “serious talks” with the Utah-based production company Puddle Monkey Productions.

In 2022, Christine told Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar that she was “totally open” to the idea of a spinoff.

“No idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck,” Christine said.

However, there hasn’t been any mention of a spinoff. Furthermore, it’s unclear whether Sister Wives fans will see a 20th season, or even a Tell All at the conclusion of Season 19.

At any rate, Sister Wives viewers have made it clear they want to see less of Kody and Robyn and more of Kody’s ex-wives if the show is going to continue in any capacity.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.