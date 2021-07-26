Big Brother spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used today?

Britini D’Angelo wound up nominated for eviction in Week 3. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers for today begin with the Week 3 Veto Ceremony that just took place in the house. The BB23 cast has its final nominees locked for the July 29 Eviction Ceremony, setting the stage for who is going home next.

Over the weekend, the Big Brother house participated in another Veto Competition, with the Head of Household, the two nominees, and three additional houseguests playing for the Power of Veto.

As seen on the Sunday night episode of the show, Xavier Prather is the new HOH and he nominated Brent Champagne and Britini D’Angelo for eviction. Neither nominee was pleased with what happened at the Nomination Ceremony, but they both had a lot of energy to go out and win the Power of Veto.

Xavier, Brent, and Britini were joined by Christian Birkenberger, Derek Frazier, and Whitney Williams in the Week 3 Veto Competition.

Did the Week 3 Power of Veto get used on Big Brother 23?

Christian won the Power of Veto this week, giving him control over the Veto Ceremony. He had the opportunity to save either Brent or Britini from the block and make one of the nominees very happy with him. The problem was, though, that if Christian used the POV, someone from one of his alliances could end up on the block.

Since Christian is also on the same team as HOH Xavier, it didn’t make any sense for him to go against the house this week.

Christian did not use the Power of Veto and the nominations will remain the same.

Literally everyone in the house when Brent didn’t win the veto #bb23 pic.twitter.com/t9m4ZekHRv — Jarod (@TheJrodBlog) July 25, 2021

On Monday, the houseguests were told that the backyard has already been locked down. This could mean that construction is going to begin for the upcoming Head of Household Competition on July 29. Could we see our first real Endurance Challenge of the season? It’s probably still too early to do the wall, but there are a lot of other possibilities as well.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.