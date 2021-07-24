Nicole Franzel gives birth: Big Brother winner has baby with Victor Arroyo

Nicole Franzel from Big Brother has finally had her baby. Pic credit: THE COCO SHOW (COCONUTS)

Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel gave birth to her son today. Nicole’s husband, Victor Arroyo, shared the news of the birth and how everything is going for the family.

Nicole and Victor met as members of the Big Brother 18 cast and then started dating a while after they were on the show together.

Very recently, Nicole and Victor got married, with former Big Brother houseguests Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett in attendance.

On a side note, Christmas and Memphis just got engaged, so there could be another Big Brother wedding and possibly another Big Brother baby in the near future.

Nicole Franzel gives birth to Baby Arrow

“Hey everyone, this is @elfitvic ! Nic wanted me to update you guys! First, thank you so much for all your prayers and support [prayer emoji] [heart emoji] Today was absolutely amazing & perfect. Arrow (Baby Vic) was born at 8:01am this morning weighing 6lbs 15oz and measuring 20 inches via cesarean. He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!” Victor wrote on Nicole’s Instagram page with a great photo of Nicole and their baby holding hands.

Victor also wrote that “We are taking our skin to skin time super seriously and we haven’t put him down, we are fighting over him actually [cry laughing emoji]. Anyways when I was changing his first poopy diaper I caught this photo of them two. SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can’t wait to share him with the world!”

Likely more to come from Nicole and Victor

It’s great to hear that everything went so smoothly for Nicole during her C-section surgery and that Baby Arrow is doing well.

We fully expect to hear a lot more from the Big Brother couple in the coming days and weeks and it is probably safe to assume that Nicole is going to make a lot of mommy posts on her social media accounts.

There are already a lot of supportive messages coming in from former Big Brother houseguests. Tommy Bracco (BB21), Memphis Garrett (BB10, BB22), Christmas Abbott (BB19, BB22), Nicole Anthony (BB21, BB22), and Josh Martinez (BB19) are just a few of the people who have stopped by the Instagram post.

“So happy for you guys!!! I can’t wait to meet the little one!” Memphis wrote in a note to the couple.

“CONGRATS!!!!” Christmas wrote in a comment of her own, along with four red heart emojis.

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests are leaving messages of support for Nicole, Victor, and Arrow. Pic credit: @coconuts_/Instagram

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.